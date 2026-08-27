‘Charmed’ Star, 52, Reveals Why She Walked Away From Acting

Actress Holly Marie Combs, 52, revealed on her podcast, The House of Halliwell, exactly why she has hung up her acting hat.

“The stuff that I was getting and coming across my desk was just nothing that I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really great. I need to do this,’” the Charmed star said. “And being in, you know, that 40 to 50 range, the job pool gets even smaller and smaller. And I feel like the roles get a little less interesting.”

She noted that the entertainment industry is “not as bad with the ageism as it used to be,” but also joked that none of the jobs offered to her were “blowing up my skirt.” Combs also admitted that she does “miss it occasionally.”

Holly Marie Combs & Alyssa Milano during 2003 Teen Choice Awards. Gregg DeGuire/Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

The actress reminisced about her experience in Hollywood, saying, “That’s what escapism is. And we get to escape into this different character with a different set of situations than our own life. And there is something about being in that moment that is quite peaceful, even if you’re doing something highly dramatic.”

Holly Marie Combs attends 2024 FAN EXPO New Orleans at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Erika Goldring, Getty Images

Combs’ credits also include Picket Fences and Pretty Little Liars.

She acted alongside Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano in Charmed, the 1998-2006 drama TV series that ran for eight seasons on The WB. The show followed the three sisters, known as the “The Charmed Ones,” who used their magical powers for good.

The star lives in Washington state with her husband Mike Ryan and three sons. She stays busy with her family, podcast, and running “15 other businesses”.

Actress Holly Marie Combs, sons Finley Donoho, Riley Donoho and Kelley Donoho attend the premiere of 'The Boxtrolls' at Universal CityWalk on September 21, 2014 in Universal City, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, FilmMagic

Combs didn’t rule out the possibility of one day making a comeback.

She said that once her youngest son Kelley, 17, graduates high school, she’ll “be sitting around with a lot more time on my hands” and “might consider” returning to the screen.