‘SNL’ Star Lands Major Netflix Role After Quitting Show

Chloe Fineman confirmed she’ll star in Netflix’s upcoming drama Myron Bolitar just days after announcing her Saturday Night Live departure.

Fineman, who joined SNL as a featured player in 2019, will be a series regular in the new show. Myron Bolitar centers around a basketball-player-turned-sports-agent of the same name (played by Colin Woodell) as he navigates the cutthroat world of professional sports and grapples with his past as an athlete. Fineman will play Parker Quinn, a dedicated, passionate sports reporter for a major publication.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Megan Thee Stallion Episode 1829 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che with Chloe Fineman as Debbie Hole and Heidi Gardner as Stacey Bussy during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images) Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Fineman joins the show alongside Jabari Banks, Jamie McShane, and Ben McKenzie. David E. Kelley, the writer behind HBO’s Big Little Lies, is adapting ‘Myron Bolitar’ from the hit book series by Harlan Coben.

“9 years ago I did Big Little Lies impressions for my SNL audition tape,” Fineman wrote in her Instagram post sharing the Deadline announcement. “But I never thought that one day I’d actually get to be part of a David E. Kelley show. It’s a very cool surreal full circle moment and I’m SOO excited and grateful!”

Page Six previously reported that Fineman was actually offered the new gig hours before announcing her departure from SNL. “It all unfolded in one day. It happened very quickly,” a source said. “Chloe went back and forth, but it was a smart move—she knew she couldn’t say no.”

After seven years at SNL, Fineman wrote that “it’s time for my next chapter.” She shared news of her departure in an Instagram post, which she captioned with reflections on her time at NBC’s sketch comedy powerhouse.

Chloe Fineman on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.’ Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life,” she wrote. “I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

Fineman knows that her first post-SNL gig is a departure from her comedy background. In an Instagram caption, she wrote, “Taking a dramatic turn… literally??”