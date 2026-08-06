Netflix Comedian Fights Back Tears Discussing ‘Extremely Sad’ Divorce

Christina Pazsitzky gave a tearful confirmation that she and fellow Netflix comedian Tom Segura are divorcing after nearly twenty years of marriage.

On the latest episode of the couple’s podcast, Your Mom’s House, Pazsitzky told guest host Duncan Trussell that she wanted to address the news of the split and be “transparent” with fans.

“I just wanted to let you know—and the other staff members here—that the rumors are true: your daddy and I are divorcing,” she began. “But it’s not your fault,” she joked. “It’s not your fault, guys in the booth. We still love each other very much. We’re just going to live in separate homes, but we’re still your mommies.”

Pazsitzky, 50, then became emotional, tearing up as she said, “Yes, Tom and I are divorcing, and it is extremely sad.”

Christina said she and her ex-husband are "cool." Unique Nicole/Unique Nicole, Getty Images

“Sorry, I didn’t want to cry this soon,” she said. “It is very sad. That being said, we have tried to work it out for several years for the sake of our children and our family, and we gave it all we could, but we just couldn’t work things out. We are no longer a couple.”

Pazsitzky said that she and Segura, 47, are focusing on their children as they move forward, reiterating that the divorce is “amicable.” They have been separated since earlier this year.

“Look, we had 20 amazing years together, and that’s a really good run, I think, in a marriage,” said the comedian and podcaster, asking fans on social media to not take sides amid the split.

“From what I understand, some people are taking sides—Team Christina or Team Tom. Please don’t do that. There’s no need, because Tom and I do not hate each other. We have a family,” she continued. “Tom and I are amicable, just so everybody knows. This is not an ugly divorce. We’re cool, dude.”

“We will survive. We will get through this s--t like we’ve gotten through everything else in life. This is just an unfortunate thing, but we’re going to be OK.”

Pazsitzky took a moment to reflect on their journey, saying that the two have “been through a lot together.”

“For those of you who have listened to us since the very beginning, you’ve been with Tom and me through getting married, living in Silver Lake as two broke comics, births and deaths, tragic accidents, cancer, COVID... all of it,” she said.

“And you know what? Some f---ing cancer couldn’t kill me. You think a dude’s going to f---ing take me out? No.”

Pazsitzky and Segura plan to continue co-hosting their show together, she explained, which has been running since 2010.

“We’re still going to have a good f---ing time, because we ain’t dead yet,” said Pazsitzky.

The comedy power-couple married in 2008. They have two children, Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.

Pazsitzky has hosted Netflix stand-up specials, which continue to stream on the platform, including 2017’s Mother Inferior. Segura has multiple Netflix specials, with his latest, Bad Thoughts, earning an Emmy nomination.