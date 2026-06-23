‘90s Star Blasts Jimmy Fallon for Booking ‘Rapist’ Guest

Jimmy Fallon may have a hard time booking actress Christina Ricci on his show any time soon.
The former child star turned Emmy-nominated actress, 46, blasted the late-night host with a repost on Instagram on Monday, declaring he should be “ashamed” after he had Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor, 37, on his show last week.
McGregor was found criminally liable for sexual assault in 2024 after he was sued by former hairstylist Nikita Hand. The woman was awarded $285,000 in damages following an eight-day trial.
McGregor’s career has continued apace, with Fallon inviting him to The Tonight Show to promote his return to the UFC at UFC 329 on June 16. Ricci circulated a viral post slamming the host that reads, “Conor McGregor raped a woman so brutally that the EMT who saw her commented on the severity of her bruising. She also had to have the tampon she was using when he raped her surgically removed, as it had been shoved so far inside her. Why the ABSOLUTE F--- is this piece of human garbage being given a platform on Jimmy Fallon’s show?”
“Shame on you, Jimmy,” the post also says. The caption beneath the post Ricci shared says, “We need to stop pretending like rape is OK. Men. What the f--- are we doing here.”
Fallon has not addressed the backlash publicly, but some fans believe the host has avoided promoting the interview after it aired. Fallon posted a video of a surprise gag he pulled with Paul McCartney on June 18, which was subsequently flooded with comments from peeved fans asking why he hadn’t posted clips of his interview with McGregor.
“Don’t want to post McGregor @jimmyfallon ? Why not?” wrote one.
Another wrote to the host, “What a slap in the face to every woman in that audience.”
“Jimmy Fallon supports 🍇 ists and then hides behind other guests when called out,” one more added.
The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Fallon and The Tonight Show for comment.