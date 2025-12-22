Christopher Nolan Reveals First Look at His Biggest Movie Ever

Christopher Nolan has finally revealed the trailer for The Odyssey.

Based on Homer’s Greek epic, the film is the biggest–and most expensive–project of Nolan’s career.

Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' adaptation is the biggest film of his career. Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

The film, with an estimated budget of $250 million, features a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Most of the cast isn’t seen in the first trailer, which displays Damon as Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, as he journeys home following the Trojan War.

Matt Damon leads the cast full of prominent Hollywood faces. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Nolan and the cast shot over 91 days and over 2 million feet of film, the director told Empire.