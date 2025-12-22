Christopher Nolan Reveals First Look at His Biggest Movie Ever

Christopher Nolan has finally revealed the trailer for The Odyssey.
Based on Homer’s Greek epic, the film is the biggest–and most expensive–project of Nolan’s career.
The film, with an estimated budget of $250 million, features a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o.
Most of the cast isn’t seen in the first trailer, which displays Damon as Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, as he journeys home following the Trojan War.
Nolan and the cast shot over 91 days and over 2 million feet of film, the director told Empire.
The movie will hit theaters on July 17, 2026. But fans have already purchased tickets for the film, over a year in advance of its release. In July 2025, tickets for select IMAX 70mm screens went on sale, and most theaters sold out. The Odyssey is the first of Nolan’s films to be shot entirely with IMAX 70 mm cameras.