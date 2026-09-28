TV Legend, 73, Goes Scorched Earth on Trump in Fiery Speech

Sitcom legend Chuck Lorre has ripped into Donald Trump with a string of brutal jokes during a fiery acceptance speech in Los Angeles.

The 73-year-old writer and producer was receiving a founders award at a Project Angel Food fundraiser when he abandoned the usual thank-you speech and launched into a blistering series of jokes about Trump.

The speech began with Lorre—who is nicknamed the ‘King of Sitcoms’ for co-creating Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory—acknowledging that his profession made a conventional acceptance speech difficult.

“In writing and producing comedy, there’s an unspoken expectation that any speech I give will be funny, or at least try to be funny. As you can imagine, that puts a lot of pressure on me. Your laughter or lack thereof becomes inextricably tied up with my self-esteem,” he said.

The happy couple. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

He then turned his ire on Trump.

“Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens,” Lorre said.

“But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s--t in the White House.”

He continued: “I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need. That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the president of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.”

He then took a dig at Melania Trump. “I’d love to encourage you to pull out your wallets and contribute to this amazing organization, but my need to cause laughter forces me to question how a country can embrace a smart, educated, warm, funny first lady like Michelle Obama and somehow be OK with [Melania],” he said.

Lorre also turned his attention to the Democratic Party, saying he would like to see Democrats embrace a more centrist approach in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I’d like to beg the [Democratic National Committee] to run from the suicidal insanity of the far-left woke culture in the coming election,” he said, before adding that Democrats should seek what he called the “common sense middle ground” of working-class America.

RFK Jr. has spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological condition that affects the vocal cords and gives him his signature raspy voice. MARK MAKELA/REUTERS

He immediately converted the political point into another joke, taking a jab at anti-vaxxer health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I’ll just point out those hard workers will likely die of measles because Bobby Kennedy told them not to get vaccinated,” he said.

Lorre then deliberately altered his voice to imitate Kennedy, explaining afterward, “I actually practiced that.”