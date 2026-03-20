Chuck Norris Stars Opposite Vanilla Ice in Bonkers Final Movie

Chuck Norris will hit the big screen one last time, in an upcoming movie about zombies on a plane, opposite Vanilla Ice.

Norris, who died at age 86 on Thursday morning following a mysterious medical emergency, toplines Zombie Plane, with Vanilla Ice—the final upcoming project listed on the action star’s IMDb page.

According to production company Radiactive Pictures, the film’s official description is as follows: “When a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles is overrun by zombies, an eclectic band of passengers—led by celebrities-turned-secret agents—must unite to save humanity.”

Vanilla Ice/YouTube

Norris and Vanilla Ice play themselves in the movie, which centers on a fictionalized version of the ’90s rapper as an undercover secret agent who uses his music career as a front. He is aided by Norris when he ends up aboard a plane that’s been overrun by zombies.

“This is Commander Chuck Norris,” he says in the trailer, “Get me the president.”

Chaos breaks out during the flight, as passengers and attendants morph into zombies. The Australian action-comedy teases lots of blood and gore, as well as appearances by other semi-recognizable celebrities like Ice-T and Brian Austin Green. The campy humor includes a Matrix-inspired kick from Vanilla Ice to one zombie’s head, as featured in the trailer.

Vanilla Ice/YouTube

Most of the film was shot in Australia, but Norris filmed his scenes from his ranch in Texas a year and a half ago, Zombie Plane producer Shaked Berenson told TMZ on Friday. The film will hit Australian theaters on Nov. 13.

Norris’s family told fans they would like to keep the circumstances of his death private in a statement posted to Instagram, but assured fans that he was “surrounded by his family and was at peace.”