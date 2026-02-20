Colbert: ‘Finally Someone’ Is Facing Epstein Consequences

Stephen Colbert lauded Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, expressing relief that “someone, anyone” is facing consequences for their involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince, who was stripped of his royal title over his association with the late pedophile Epstein, was arrested yesterday, on the morning of his 66th birthday. He was taken into custody after police arrived at his home on King Charles’ private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

“Yes, finally, someone, anyone!” Colbert said to a cheering audience.

A parade of unmarked cars arrived at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home in Sandringham to arrest him. Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

“Let’s hear it for British justice, which is better than American justice because it comes with frilly wigs,” Colbert quipped.

“Technically,” he continued, “this arrest isn’t about any charges of pedophilia.”

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in office. While serving as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, Mountbatten-Windsor appears to have forwarded official government reports from global visits to Epstein.

“U.K. authorities busted Andrew for misconduct in public office,” Colbert explained, “which is defined as ‘serious willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held,’ which is not only not illegal in the United States, it was Trump’s campaign slogan.”

The British front pages all carried a picture of Andrew hiding from photographers as he left a police station. Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Colbert later mocked the viral image of Mountbatten-Windsor after his release. He was pictured, wide-eyed, in the back of a vehicle leaving a police station last evening.

“It’s a classic pose known as the Nosferatu,” Colbert joked.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, has faced horrific accusations over his relationship with Epstein. He has denied the allegations. More damning evidence of the former prince’s actions was found within the batch of files released by the Department of Justice last month.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and King Charles III attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles III issued a rare statement addressing the arrest of his brother, saying, “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.” He added that the authorities have the family’s “full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, told reporters that the arrest is “a shame” and “very, very sad.”