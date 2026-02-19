Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested on His Birthday After Epstein Files Revelations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince stripped of his royal title over his relationship with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

The BBC reported that Andrew, who celebrates his 66th birthday on Thursday, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Reports from the BBC and The Times of London said a convoy of police cars descended on the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, at around 8 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Eastern).

Just hours before the operation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the broadcaster that “nobody is above the law.” Starmer, who has faced criticism for appointing another Epstein associate, Peter Mandelson, as Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., said that the principle “has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other case.”

Melania Trump, the then-Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The swoop comes after Thames Valley Police said the force was assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by Andrew with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Andrew had been a trade envoy for the U.K. at the time of the alleged offenses.

Andrew has been persistently dogged by his links to Epstein, evidenced in a mounting pile of embarrassing photos. His elder brother, King Charles III, stripped him of his royal titles last October in a bid to limit the damage to the royal family.

Prince Andrew pictured with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell behind them. US Department of Justice

In the latest Department of Justice release of files relating to Epstein earlier this year, the former royal was seen lurching over a woman sprawled out on the floor.

Andrew strenuously denies wrongdoing, but the saga has proved to be a thorn in the side of Charles, who had been forced to move his brother out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor to the king’s private estate in Sandringham, where the police operation took place this morning.

Andrew was stripped of his title and sprawling mansion in Windsor Great Park last October. Ming Yeung/Getty Images

Thames Valley Police released a statement after the arrest. It said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

The then-Prince Andrew introduced Epstein to British high society events, including Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.