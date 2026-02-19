World

Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested on His Birthday After Epstein Files Revelations

‘MISCONDUCT’

The former prince has been dogged by his association with the late pedophile financier.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 20: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince stripped of his royal title over his relationship with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

The BBC reported that Andrew, who celebrates his 66th birthday on Thursday, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Reports from the BBC and The Times of London said a convoy of police cars descended on the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, at around 8 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Eastern).

Just hours before the operation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the broadcaster that “nobody is above the law.” Starmer, who has faced criticism for appointing another Epstein associate, Peter Mandelson, as Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., said that the principle “has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other case.”

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. )
Melania Trump, the then-Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The swoop comes after Thames Valley Police said the force was assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by Andrew with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Andrew had been a trade envoy for the U.K. at the time of the alleged offenses.

Andrew has been persistently dogged by his links to Epstein, evidenced in a mounting pile of embarrassing photos. His elder brother, King Charles III, stripped him of his royal titles last October in a bid to limit the damage to the royal family.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (c) and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Prince Andrew pictured with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell behind them. US Department of Justice

In the latest Department of Justice release of files relating to Epstein earlier this year, the former royal was seen lurching over a woman sprawled out on the floor.

Andrew strenuously denies wrongdoing, but the saga has proved to be a thorn in the side of Charles, who had been forced to move his brother out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor to the king’s private estate in Sandringham, where the police operation took place this morning.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: In this photo illustration, the front page of The Times newspaper with an image of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seen on October 31, 2025 in Windsor, England. King Charles III has started the formal process of removing the Titles, Styles and Honours of his brother, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Mr Mountbatten Windsor will also surrender the lease on Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2004, and move to private accommodation. The historic move follows allegations of sexual abuse linked to the former prince's relationship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo Illustration by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)
Andrew was stripped of his title and sprawling mansion in Windsor Great Park last October. Ming Yeung/Getty Images

Thames Valley Police released a statement after the arrest. It said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: Royal Ascot Race Meeting Thursday - Ladies Day. Prince Andrew, The Duke Of York and Jeffrey Epstein (far right) At Ascot. With them are Edward (far left) and Caroline Stanley (in pink), the Earl and Countess of Derby. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
The then-Prince Andrew introduced Epstein to British high society events, including Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

