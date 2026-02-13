The Gross Code Words Prince Andrew Used to Sneak Young Women Into Buckingham Palace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor would use the code phrase “Mrs Windsor will arrive shortly, please let her in and show her up,” when he wanted young women arriving at Buckingham Palace sent up to his rooms without being questioned.

The former prince regularly invited young women to the palace and used the phrase to order staff to secure their entry, it was claimed today.

One former member of staff told British newspaper The Sun that colleagues grew frustrated at letting women in with limited vetting.

“It was common knowledge that Andrew liked to have young women visit Buckingham Palace... This was always via one of the out-of-sight staff entrances," the source said. “It was so frequent that they used to just roll their eyes and say ‘yes sir.’”

“It went on for years,” they added. “The royal protection officers hated being assigned Andrew as he was so unpleasant and dismissive.”

Model Melania Knauss and Prince Andrew at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Another source told The Sun: “Few details, if any, were taken because of his status within the Royal Household. It was regularly discussed by courtiers but nothing was ever done to challenge it.”

The revelation comes amid an ever-deepening crisis for the royal family on the issue. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that Epstein’s “Lolita Express” landed in the UK an astonishing 90 times, “trafficking girls from around the world.” He pointed to emails detailing arrangements for Epstein’s aircraft to use a private terminal at Stansted Airport, describing the issue as “by far the biggest scandal of all.”

The “Epstein files” indicate that numerous women and girls were recorded on flights linked to UK airports. Fifteen of those journeys were said to have taken place after Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida. The flight manifests are described as incomplete, with some passengers listed only as “female”.

Writing in the New Statesman, Brown said: “I have been told privately that the investigations related to the former Prince Andrew did not properly check vital evidence of flights. I have asked the police to look at this as part of the new inquiry."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and King Charles III attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Thames Valley Police are assessing possible misconduct in public office connected to revelations in the Epstein files that Andrew sent the pedophile confidential information.

Buckingham Palace has said King Charles “stands ready” to assist any police work relating to his brother.

Kensington Palace said the Prince and Princess of Wales are monitoring developments. A spokesperson stated: “I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”