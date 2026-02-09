King Charles Throws Andrew to the Wolves Amid ‘Epstein Files’ Fallout

King Charles on Monday said he was ready to help the police investigate allegations his brother, the former Prince Andrew, shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, the King’s office said that while they had not yet been approached by British police, they would “support” the force if asked regarding the alleged sharing of confidential data.

Then Prince-Charles and Prince Andrew are pictured with Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 8, 2019 in London. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

The King’s announcement followed Prince William’s forceful denunciation of Andrew today. In a statement, William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, said they were deeply concerned by the allegations and that their thoughts continued to be with victims.

Model Melania Knauss and Prince Andrew at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Newly disclosed emails from material linked to the Epstein case are reported to indicate that, during his time as a trade envoy in Asia in 2010 and 2011, Andrew circulated confidential briefings and brought potential investment opportunities to Epstein’s attention.

Andrew’s ties to Epstein have been under examination for years. In 2014, Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew for sex when she was 17; he denies the allegation.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October. The King has since been meeting his brother’s costs privately, including staff, household expenditure and security. Palace employees have been told they are not obliged to continue working for Andrew if they feel uncomfortable doing so.