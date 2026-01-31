Horrifying Photos of Prince Andrew Revealed in Epstein Files

Friday’s release of millions of new documents and photos from the Epstein Files has landed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the hot seat once again.

One image shows the former royal on his hands and knees, crouching over what appears to be a female on the floor. Another image shows the former prince with his hands over her stomach.

DOJ

DOJ

The female’s face has been redacted by the DOJ.

Another image shows Mountbatten-Windsor directly looking at the camera.

DOJ

It is unclear when these photos were taken, and additional context was not provided with them.

The images are a part of more than 3 million files and 180,000 images the Department of Justice released Friday related to investigations into Epstein.

An August 2010 email from Friday’s file dump shows that Epstein invited Mountbatten-Windsor to have dinner with a 26-year-old Russian woman.

The email shows that Epstein wanted to introduce “A” to the woman, whom Epstein says Mountbatten-Windsor would “enjoy having dinner with,” in London.

Mountbatten-Windsor responded, saying that he would be in Geneva at that time, but “would be delighted to see her” upon his return.

“Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch,” the former prince wrote.

DOJ

He also asked Epstein if “any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know?”

Epstein responded saying that “she [is] 26, russian, clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

DOJ

These emails were exchanged two years after Epstein was given has become known as a “sweetheart deal” by then U.S.-Attorney Alex Acosta. Despite the mountain of evidence collected against Epstein at the time, he was able to plead guilty to lesser state-level solicitation charges to avoid federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein completed his sentence in the Palm Beach County Jail just one month before these emails were exchanged.

One month later, September 2010 emails show that Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor were planning to meet in London, perhaps even at Buckingham Palace.

“What time woudl [sic] you like me and [redacted], we will also need/ have private time,” Epstein wrote to Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former prince responded, “I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800. I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy. A.”

Epstein said back:“bp pleease.”

DOJ

An undated email shows Epstein emailing an unknown person that he will be having dinner at Buckingham Palace.

DOJ