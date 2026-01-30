Jeffrey Epstein Offered ‘Super Sperm’ Prince Andrew a Dinner Date With 26-Year-Old Woman

Jeffrey Epstein offered Andrew a dinner date with a “trustworthy” 26-year-old Russian woman, received an invite to Buckingham Palace and jokingly dubbed Andrew “super sperm” in emails, a new cache of Epstein’s correspondence shows.

The disclosures are drawn from roughly three million files on Epstein made public Friday by US authorities. Among them are numerous emails either sent to or signed by “The Duke,” “A” and “HRH The Duke of York,” all understood to refer to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The correspondence includes arrangements for a “facial” in New York, a guest list showing Andrew due to attend a dinner with Epstein at his home, a plan for an intimate Buckingham Palace meal and an apparent request for Epstein’s views on a confidential Afghanistan investment paper.

Further sycophantic emails from Andrew’s wife Sarah Ferguson were also revealed.

In the most damning set of messages, Epstein in 2010 proposed introducing Andrew to a Russian woman visiting the United Kingdom.

Writing to a contact saved as “The Duke,” the then-convicted sex abuser said: “I have a friend who i think you might enjoy having dinner with, her name is irina she will be london 20-24 [sic].”

“Would be delighted to see her,” the reply, apparently from Andrew, read. “Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch.”

It is signed off: “HRH The Duke of York KG.”

From left: Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Epstein then added another message describing her as “26, russian, clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

An earlier exchange from 2002 shows the pair discussing media reports that Andrew might have more children.

Epstein asks whether it is true that Andrew was considering expanding his family, adding: “I shall have to refer to you as super sperm.”

Andrew responds: “No I’m not having more children and don’t believe everything you read in the papers. Sarah said she would like to have another child if she could and if too old might adopt one instead.”

One thread from September 2010 captures Andrew inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace. He promises “lots of privacy” for a dinner. The files also refer to Andrew featuring on a guest list for a dinner with Epstein in New York and to Epstein arranging a “facial” for him while he was in the city.

That same year, Andrew also wrote to Epstein that he was “really looking forward” to seeing him and said there were “some interesting things to discuss and plot…”

Sarah Ferguson appears in several exchanges. In 2009 she called Epstein “my dear spectacular and special friend.” She also described him as “the brother I have always wished for” and a “legend.”

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images

In March 2011, Ferguson publicly apologized for her “terrible, terrible error of judgment” in associating with Epstein and pledged she would have “nothing ever to do” with him again. The following month, however, she sent a craven email to Epstein apologizing for denouncing him.

Andrew lost his royal titles over the scandal surrounding their association but has repeatedly denied any criminal conduct or other wrongdoing linked to Epstein.