Exclusive New Details on Prince Andrew’s Thai Orgies Expose His Corrupt Abuse of Power for Sex

My friend Andrew Lownie’s new book about Prince Andrew, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has been four years in the making, and it landed on the pages of the Daily Mail this weekend with an almighty bang. Lownie believes that, ultimately, Andrew will be brought down by financial—not sexual—wrongdoing, but predictably, perhaps, it is Andrew’s callous sexual behavior that has captured the headlines.

His long friendship with predator Jeffrey Epstein is, of course, well known—the prince, after all, told the BBC he didn’t regret the association one bit. Factor in Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and President Donald Trump, who once boasted he was so famous he could grab women “by the p---y,” and you have a truly toxic brew of power and abuse.

However, it is the prince’s lurid sexual escapades in Thailand, which are discussed in Lownie’s new biography, that may well prove to be the final nail in the coffin of Andrew’s reputation.

Prince Andrew arrives in Thailand in 2016, where he allegedly hosted a rolling hotel-room orgy while on official royal duty. PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images

Of all the revolting stories that have dogged Andrew’s disgraced career, Lownie’s account of a rolling hotel-room orgy while on official royal duty stands out for its brazenness and its symbolism. Lownie—and the Mail—are to be congratulated for finally running this story, which has long circulated among the royal press pack.

Andrew, the queen’s son, travelled to Thailand in 2006, representing the Crown at the King of Thailand’s diamond jubilee. And what was he doing?

According to Lownie, he was ordering women to his hotel suite in such numbers that even the staff of a luxury Bangkok hotel—who really have seen it all—were stunned. According to Lownie’s sources, more than 40 women were brought to his room during the course of a weekend stay.

“Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive,” a witness told Lownie.

My sources have confirmed Lownie’s account of Andrew’s industrial-scale sexual consumption, carried out under the auspices of royal diplomacy with the full apparatus of the British state behind him.

Indeed, one source told me that rumors abounded among the Thai demimonde that Andrew and another foreign dignitary—who also regarded access to a revolving door of female bodies as part of the perks of office—were sending girls to each other via luxury car services in a horrific power play masquerading as a twisted mark of respect.

The symbolism is grotesque.

The British media used to dismiss Andrew’s sexual exploitation of his position as “Randy Andy” grabbing a quick leg-over.

That all changed with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s allegations. Giuffre was a damaged and fragile person who, I believe, invented some of her wilder stories, such as being forced to have sex with Alan Dershowitz. But Giuffre, who was clearly traumatized by the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Epstein, was the first person to crack open Andrew’s shell of privilege.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, alleged that the disgraced financier trafficked her to Prince Andrew, pictured here with Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

What the Thai orgy shows is how Andrew used his position in a sinister and cynical fashion to methodically exploit women sexually. This wasn’t a dinner party fumble or a cheeky pinch of the bum—it was a sustained parade of women into a taxpayer-funded royal suite on an official trip under the banner of the Union Jack.

My sources’ accounts of this sordid episode also give a chilling insight into Andrew’s sense of invincibility. Drunk on his power, he made no attempt to hide his behavior or be discreet (I feel in my bones that a sex tape is part of Andrew’s future).

Andrew has always behaved as if the rules simply don’t apply to him, and for decades, he was right.

That same delusion of impunity is echoed in Epstein’s reported comment that Andrew was the only man he’d ever met more obsessed with sex than he was.

Andrew’s defenders will doubtless argue that no laws were broken in Thailand, that the prostitutes servicing him were all consenting adults. Legality is not the point. This is a man who used his role as royal envoy not to serve his country but to gorge himself sexually.

Andrew once reminisced about a “straightforward shooting weekend.” Well, the conversion of a royal diplomatic suite into a brothel is the straightforward abuse of status.

