Prince Harry Punched Prince Andrew After He Called Meghan Markle an ‘Opportunist’

Prince Andrew called Meghan Markle an “opportunist,” leading to a fist fight with Prince Harry that left Andrew with a bloody nose.

Andrew Lownie’s investigative biography of Prince Andrew, Entitled, is being serialized in the Daily Mail this weekend and has made headlines around the world with a claim that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein told friends that Andrew was “more obsessed with p---y than me.”

The book also makes other stunning claims about Andrew’s sex life and cites a masseuse, Emma Gruenbaum, as saying Andrew was a “sex pest” from the start.

When he booked her for massages, he would insist on being naked and would talk about “anal sex.”

On one occasion, he said to her, “Hey, nice a--e. Do you take it up the a--e?”

“We are both serial sex addicts," Jeffrey Epstein (right) said of Prince Andrew (left). Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Entitled also details Andrew’s love of “humiliating” others. His “pranks” over the years have included pushing people’s faces into plates of pâté and tricking people into squirting mustard into their own faces. On one occasion, he unzipped the back of TV presenter Tania Bryer’s dress.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly said, “I’m the last person to be a republican but, f---, if I ever have to spend another lunch like that, I soon will be.”

Boris Johnson was reportedly no fan of Prince Andrew. Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew come to blows

The fight with Prince Harry happened in 2013, Lownie says. Andrew allegedly made a remark behind Harry’s back, and Harry called Andrew a “coward” for not saying it to his face. “Punches were thrown,” and Harry “got the better” of his uncle, leaving him with a “bloody nose.”

Andrew also allegedly told Harry he was “bonkers” for not properly researching Meghan Markle’s background and told him the marriage would not last. Lownie writes in the Mail that Andrew “openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist,” said she was “too old” for Harry, and said that marrying her would be his “biggest mistake ever.”

A source tells Lownie, “Harry later told William that he hated Andrew.”

The Daily Beast earlier reported that Entitled cites Jeffrey Epstein as having told friends, “We are both serial sex addicts. He’s the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p---y than me.”

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry reportedly came to blows over a remark Andrew made behind Harry's back, leaving Andrew with a bloody nose. Chris Jackson/Getty

Epstein also reportedly said of Andrew, “From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me—and I’m the king of kink!”

One journalist told Lownie that when Andrew was in Thailand on the crown’s behalf celebrating the King of Thailand’s diamond jubilee in 2006, more than 40 women were brought to his hotel room in Bangkok, adding, “Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive.”

Journalist Ian Halperin told Lownie the prince has purportedly slept with over 1,000 women, including “porn stars, actresses, models, athletes, politicians, and bartenders at clubs.”

A friend of the prince’s noted, “Sex is his big thing in life. Traveling all over the world as the U.K. trade ambassador and for other royal duties has given him access to some beautiful women, and he’s taken full advantage.”

Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his royal patronages in 2022. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Andrew was forced to resign his royal position after Virginia Giuffre alleged that, when she was 17, Epstein trafficked her to him for sex. Giuffre and Andrew later settled a civil case for an undisclosed sum.

Andrew was stripped of all royal patronages by his mother in 2022, eight months before her death.