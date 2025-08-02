Renewed interest in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein is creating discord from the White House to Royal Lodge.

After reportedly telling those close to him that he’s “dismayed” at being dragged back into the Epstein affair, thanks to his longstanding friendship with the convicted sex trafficker, Prince Andrew is all but guaranteed to be unhappy about an upcoming book that provides more sordid details on their pair’s friendship than anyone could ever want.

According to Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, written by Andrew Lownie, Epstein was effusive with his praise for the prince, telling friends, “We are both serial sex addicts. He’s the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p***y than me.”

Epstein also reportedly said of Andrew, ”From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me—and I’m the king of kink!”

Prince Andrew divorced his wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in 1996. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Andrew’s lascivious reputation dates back to his school days, when he earned the nickname “Randy Andy,” which followed him throughout his life—including when he was representing the British crown, then held by his mother Queen Elizabeth II, overseas.

One Reuters correspondent told Lownie that when Andrew was in Thailand on the crown’s behalf, celebrating the King of Thailand’s diamond jubilee in 2006, more than 40 women were brought to his hotel room in Bangkok, adding, “Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive.”

Journalist Ian Halperin told Lownie the prince has purportedly slept with over 1,000 women, including “porn stars, actresses, models, athletes, politicians and bartenders at clubs.”

The book says that friends and employees would serve as matchmakers, with Andrew pointing out women he was interested in to associates who would then invite the women to meet the prince.

A friend of the prince’s noted, “Sex is his big thing in life. Traveling all over the world as the U.K. trade ambassador and for other royal duties has given him access to some beautiful women and he’s taken full advantage.”

Lownie spoke to one woman who met Andrew when she was a 20-year-old model; they met at a charity function and slept together twice before she was invited to Mustique by the prince. She said of their encounters, “He wanted me to engage in kinky sexual activity. He had no boundaries. He told me he had an open marriage arrangement with his wife.”

She continued, ”After returning to London, I never heard from him again. I felt like he used me for a few days, so he could live his wildest fantasies.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York photographed in London in 2011. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Despite this, one woman who claims to have slept with Andrew described him as “a bit of a letdown” in the bedroom, adding, “He has been dumped by most of the girls linked to him because he is a bore.”

Prince Andrew maintained a relationship with Epstein for decades (the two were reportedly introduced by Ghislaine Maxwell), with people calling for him to be removed as U.K. trade envoy as far back as 2011 because of his ties to the disgraced financier.

In 2014, Andrew was named in court filings relating to Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that when she was 17, Epstein trafficked her for sex, including to Prince Andrew, who she claimed raped her on three occasions. Giuffre and Andrew later settled a civil case for an undisclosed sum.

The original photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in the background, has been lost. Virginia Roberts Giuffre/Fair Use