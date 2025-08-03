Prince Andrew and Donald Trump’s Sick ‘P***y’ Conversations Revealed

Donald Trump allegedly handed Prince Andrew a list of masseuses after the two men engaged in a sick conversation about “p***y.”

The interaction reportedly happened in the year 2000, not long after they had been introduced by their mutual friends, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with a black eye in 2017. Prince Harry has denied getting into a physical fight with his uncle. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The claim was made in a report in the Daily Mail on Saturday by the respected royal writer and historian Andrew Lownie. Lownie is the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a new investigative biography of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The book has already ignited controversy with a series of astonishing claims, including that Epstein described Andrew as “more obsessed with p---y than me.”

Lownie has also alleged that a physical altercation between Prince Harry and Prince Andrew broke out in 2013, when Andrew allegedly made a remark behind Harry’s back, and Harry called Andrew a “coward” for not saying it to his face. “Punches were thrown,” and Harry “got the better” of his uncle, leaving him with a “bloody nose,” Lownie claimed.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry during the Royal Procession at the 2014 Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Years later, according to the book, Andrew reportedly told Harry that he was “bonkers” for not properly investigating Meghan Markle’s background, “openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist,” and warned Harry that marrying the actress would be his “biggest mistake ever.”

Prince Harry took the rare step of strongly denying the allegations to the Daily Beast on Saturday. “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry,” a spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.

However, the controversy has not deterred the Mail from publishing the second part of its serialization of the book, which details the evolution of Andrew’s friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

In the year 2000, Lownie says, Trump and Andrew attended Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party. Trump was quoted as saying, “Andrew’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with.”

Then Lownie writes, “Shortly afterwards, and clearly good friends, Trump and Andrew were overheard at an event to discuss Trump’s plans for a golfing complex in Scotland, talking entirely about ‘p***y,’ with the American producing a list of masseuses for the prince.”

The book also claims that Andrew availed himself of the services of Epstein’s driver, Ivan Novikov, whenever he was in New York. Novikov is quoted as saying: “Whenever Andrew was in town, I’d be picking up young girls who were essentially prostitutes. One time I drove him and two young girls aged around age 18 to a hotel. Both girls were doing lines of cocaine. Prince Andrew was making out with one of them.”

Speaking to the same time period, one friend said that Andrew was “spiraling out of control” and had “started dressing like a 25-year-old in jeans and blazer.”

A friend of Sarah Ferguson told Andrew that Ghislaine was “manipulating him” and he was “too naive to realize it.”

Lownie says there are fears among some in the intelligence community that Russian agencies may have “kompromat” on Prince Andrew over the Epstein scandal.