Princess Eugenie Cuts Ties With Father Andrew Over Links to Epstein

Princess Eugenie has “cut off all contact” with her father, ex-Prince Andrew, following the recent revelations about his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, The Mail on Sunday reports.

The paper says Andrew is “devastated” by the rupture with his younger daughter, and that Eugenie, 35, is “refusing to speak” to him and did not visit him at Christmas.

The Mail on Sunday notes Eugenie’s work co-founding The Anti-Slavery Collective, a not-for-profit organization that tackles forced work in business supply chains. Eugenie, The Mail on Sunday says, has taken a hard line on Andrew’s continued refusal to apologize to Epstein’s victims.

One source tells the Mail on Sunday the rift has escalated to total silence: “There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level—she has completely cut him off.”

By contrast, the paper reports that Princess Beatrice is attempting what it calls a more delicate balancing act. The paper says Beatrice invited Andrew to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter, Athena, last month, but that he did not attend a pub gathering afterward.

As one source puts it to The Mail on Sunday: “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family… They aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn’t trying to walk that line. She’s not speaking to him.”

The estrangement comes as Andrew is under pressure to move out of Royal Lodge, with removal trucks spotted at the house last week.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Eugenie of York and Queen Camilla attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Jordan Peck/Getty Images

Trump tariff threat creates dilemma for Charles

One thing the royals hate is being drawn into politics.

With Donald Trump, of course, that’s hard to avoid.

The U.K. government is under pressure to cancel King Charles’s state visit to the U.S. later this year after Trump imposed tariffs on countries that oppose his extraordinary plan to take over Greenland, a move that allies have warned risks shattering the NATO alliance.

Incredibly, Trump singled out the U.K. for a 10 percent tariff starting in February, rising to 25 percent from June, after the U.K. sent a single naval officer to join a NATO exercise in Greenland.

First lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla during Trump’s state visit to the U.K. in September, 2025. Charles may be denied the chance to reciprocate. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer seemed finally to have had enough of trying to placate Trump, saying: “Our position on Greenland is very clear—it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. We have also made clear that Arctic security matters for the whole of NATO, and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic.”

Starmer continued, “Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will, of course, be pursuing this directly with the U.S. administration.”

U.K. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, speaking for the government Sunday, prevaricated when pressed on the state visit, referring to the “depth” of the transatlantic relationship.

The urge not to escalate is understandable, but it would be bizarre if King Charles went ahead with the visit while Trump was threatening a Greenland takeover.

Nigel Farage, a Trump sycophant and currently the favorite to be the next leader of the U.K., said: “We don’t always agree with the U.S. government and in this case we certainly don’t. These tariffs will hurt us.”

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, called the threats against Greenland the “most dangerous and destructive assertion” of his political career.