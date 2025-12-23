New Epstein Files Reveal Andrew’s Search for ‘Inappropriate Friends’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked Ghislaine Maxwell to obtain him some “new inappropriate friends,” a new Epstein files dump shows.

In a series of emails to Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator written from “Balmoral Summer Camp,” the disgraced former prince also wrote that he was left distraught after a valet who had “been with” him since he was 2 “died in his sleep.”

The sender of the latest missives to be released as part of the Epstein files, using the handle “The Invisible Man” with the email address abx17@dial.pipex.com and signing his messages “A xxx,” wrote to Maxwell in August 2001: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.”

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck, and Jeffrey Epstein party together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

He said he was “totally exhausted” and then asked Maxwell how she was.

Then he wrote: “How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall.”

He concluded: “Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx”

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein traffic his victims in 2022. Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A few days later Maxwell replied: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.” She signed off her message: “Kisses Gx.”

Andrew responded, saying he was “distraught” after his valet “died in his sleep” that week.

Andrew is being forced to move out of Royal Lodge after being stripped of his titles over the Epstein scandal. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

“He had been with me since I was 2,” he wrote. “I am a little off balance as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the Royal Navy and now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me. He was a real rock and almost a part of the family.”

He added: “If you have any good ideas as to how to get my mind back on track I’d be grateful for advice. See you real soon… I hope if you are coming over. A xxx”

In March 2002, Maxwell, forwarded to “The Invisible Man” a message she had written to another person that appeared to detail Andrew’s sexual requirements.

“I just gave Andrew your telephone no,” she wrote to the other person. “He can ride but it is not his favorite sport ie pass on the horses.”

Andrew has been spotted out riding several times since he lost his titles this fall. AP

Then she added: “Some sight seeing some 2 legged sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy. I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun.”

She then added: “He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw.”

It was reported Tuesday morning that Andrew has “surrendered” his gun license and is now only allowed to shoot when accompanied by another licensed gun owner. It is not clear whether the change is due to concerns about his mental health, the change in his living arrangements, or another reason.