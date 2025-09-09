Epstein Aide Boasts She Got Buckingham Palace Access and Sat on Queen’s Throne

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “assistants” claimed she met Prince Andrew and gained access to private areas of Buckingham Palace, even sitting on the Queen’s throne, according to newly released files from Epstein’s 2003 “birthday book.”

The woman, whose name is redacted, wrote a tribute in the book praising the disgraced financier and recounting how meeting him transformed her life. “I was a 22-year-old divorcee working as a hostess in a hotel restaurant,” she wrote, before describing Epstein introducing her to a world of international travel and elite company.

She is listed in the “assistants” section of the book, spanning pages 224 to 229. In her entry, she claimed: “I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonio Verglas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, brilliant scientists, lawyers and business men.”

Photos from Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book, including claims from an associate that she sat on the Queen of England's throne. House Oversight Committee

She went further, alleging: “I have seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace, sat on the Queen of England’s throne” and attended events from skydiving trips to Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.

In 2020, the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph published an image of Epstein’s jailed associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, sitting alongside “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey on a pair of thrones, apparently in the late Queen’s residence, in 2002.

In the leather-bound birthday book for Epstein, meanwhile, there are bikini bikini photographs of the woman captioned, “And thought you might like.. Some bikini Shots! Bye-bye! XX,” as well as another image of a couple walking arm-in-arm with the man’s hands down her trousers. A handwritten “Thank you!!!” was scrawled beneath.

In her note, she praised Epstein: “Jeffrey, there are no words to describe how much I appreciate and admire you. I believe you are the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met and can’t believe how lucky I am to have become a part of your life.”

Donald Trump claimed that the naked woman drawing and signed off message from him in Jeffrey Epstein's book did not exist. Oversight Committee

The files were released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, heaping pressure onto the Trump administration which previously denied the existence of a lurid letter address to the late sex offender, allegedly from Trump.

It was made public on Monday by the committee, and a host of MAGA figures have tried to explain it away with cries of “FAKE NEWS.”

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on X.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

The president’s son, Eric, came out fighting for him, too. Speaking on Newsmax, also on Monday, he said: “I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings.”

The incriminating doodle features a crudely drawn female form, breasts pronounced, with a cryptic message scrawled over it. “May every day be a wonderful secret,” it says, in part, printed with Donald Trump’s signature.