Eric Trump Gives Desperate Defense of His Dad’s Epstein Drawing

Eric Trump lashed out after a bizarre sketch allegedly sent by his father to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday book was made public.

The president’s son embarked on a desperate defense after the late sex offender’s estate supplied the incriminating doodle to the House Oversight Committee.

Appearing on Carl Higbie Frontline on Newsmax, the son insisted, “I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings.”

Auction house archives show the former president has, in fact, produced multiple hand-drawn sketches over the years—often with a marker and featuring his distinctive jagged signature.

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

“I mean, it’s insane, not to mention Epstein’s lawyer said he asked specifically about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump never once came up, and there is no correlation, and it’s ironic given that my father was the very guy that threw him out of the club because he thought he was a scumbag. My father’s intuition was actually incredibly right,” the younger Trump continued.

During a visit to Scotland in July, the president said he fell out with the disgraced financier when he “stole” young women who worked at his Mar-a-Lago beach club spa.

Donald Trump drawing from Sotheby's auction site. Sotheby's

“He took people, I say ‘don’t do it anymore,’ you know they work for me... beyond that, he took some others,” Trump said. “Once he did that, that was the end of him.”

In 2019, after Epstein’s arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, Trump told reporters, “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his,” adding that he had not spoken to Epstein in 15 years—dating back to around 2004.

Both Trump and Epstein spent years boasting about their close relationship. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump has denied his involvement in the birthday book and sued The Wall Street Journal when it first reported on the matter in July. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed the denial again on Monday.

The doodle in question depicts a naked woman, with the name “Donald” scrawled to mimic pubic hair. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the sketch as “FAKE NEWS,” with Eric Trump echoing that line.

In 2005, Trump drew the Manhattan skyline, prominently featuring Trump Tower, and donated it to charity; it was later sold for nearly $30,000 at an auction in Los Angeles.

Another skyline sketch from 2004, titled “You’re Fired,” fetched a high price in Dallas. Julien’s Auctions sold a minimalist sketch of the George Washington Bridge in 2006 for $4,500. A drawing of the Empire State Building from the early 1990s was also sold at auction.