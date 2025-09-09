Crockett Laughs at Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Epstein Signature Defense

Trump nemesis Jasmine Crockett has laughed off the president’s “crazy” defense against new evidence linking him to a “creepy” birthday note sent to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Texas Congresswoman was reacting to the latest twist in the saga after Epstein’s estate supplied the incriminating doodle, first reported on in July, to the House Oversight Committee.

The documents play into a Trump-fueled conspiracy that Epstein was killed to protect influential people in an international pedophile ring, and the president has been slammed by his base for backtracking on promises to release the files.

The doodle, complete with a signature identical to Trump’s, was allegedly sent by the president for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, part of a leather-bound book compiled by jailed Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

It sparked an impassioned defense from the Trump administration, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt ranting about “FAKE NEWS” in an X post.

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

After the Wall Street Journal broke the story in July, Trump also blasted it as “yet another example of FAKE NEWS!” The Journal’s follow-up piece, however, has backed Trump and his allies into a corner again.

On CNN’s The Source, host Kaitlan Collins and Crockett discussed the doodle. “What do you make of the White House‘s defense here?” Collins asked the Trump-critical lawmaker.

“The fact that the President is a liar? He’s consistent. I mean, that’s all I really got for you,” Crockett said, before laughing off claims from the Trump administration that the letter was cooked up by political opponents.

“We got this from the Epstein estate. This isn’t something that came from a random Democratic something; this came from the estate,” she explained.

She described the folly of suggesting that the letter was created by Democrats. “Like it before he even got elected. Remember when Epstein died, right? That was before Donald Trump got elected this time. And they would have had to have some kind of foresight that he was going to run for office again, somehow win again. And we’ve got to make sure that this is sitting here so that when a committee comes through to get this. It’s crazy.”

Epstein and Trump together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Crockett said that the existence of the letter doesn’t prove that the president did anything illegal, but it promotes doubts about his character.

She said, “I think the biggest issue is the fact that he cannot be honest about it, right? Like, why lie? Because it doesn’t implicate right? But the fact that you’re lying makes it look like, ‘what else are you lying about?’ Those are the questions that we have.”

She added, “If you’ll lie about something this simple, then when you’re trying to tell us that you had nothing to do with these women or these girls, why should we believe you?”

Crockett laughed off the Trump administration's defense against the doodle. Tom Krawczyk/REUTERS

The committee issued a subpoena to Epstein’s estate in August, demanding documents and materials tied to its probe of how the U.S. government initially handled the case. A second document, also provided to the committee, shows a photo of Epstein holding an oversized check with Trump’s name on it.

The committee said it shows “a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

“I think that is more incriminating than the birthday. The birthday just makes him look like a creep. But this, it’s joking about selling a woman. When, and why is that ever funny?” Crockett reacted.