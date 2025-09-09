Jeffrey Epstein’s sexually suggestive 50th birthday book is filled with personal letters and memories from his famous friends, including Bill Clinton, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and even Donald Trump, among others.

The scandalous tome, as assembled by accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, was allegedly gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday in January 2003.

“Jeffrey, the idea behind the book was simply to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places and people and different events,” reads a note at the beginning of the book that appears to be from Maxwell. “Some of the letters will definitively achieve their intended goal — some well … you will have to read them to see for yourself.”

“I know you will enjoy looking through the book, and I hope you will derive so much pleasure looking through it as I did putting it together for you,” she added.

A redacted photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in his Birthday Book. Oversight Democrats

The 238-page book contains countless photos of near-naked women as well as salacious recollections from Epstein’s childhood friends.

Released on Monday by the House Oversight Committee as part of a document dump from the Epstein files, many faces, names, and passages are redacted.

The release has infuriated Republicans, who are still insisting Trump’s infamous letter in the book, where a drawing of a naked woman has a scrawled signature seemingly replicating pubic hair, is fake. Trump has denied his involvement in the book and sued The Wall Street Journal after reporting on its existence in July. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed the denial again on Monday on X after the latest file drop, “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

The book, obtained from the convicted sex offender’s estate, paints a sordid picture of the life of Epstein and his inner circle. It is split into sections featuring messages from “girlfriends,” “assistants,” “friends,” “family” and “business.”

Images from Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book. House Oversight Committee

Letters from Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book. House oversight committee

Trump’s name appears more than once in the book. In the “friends” section, where the Clinton letter also appears, there is a photograph of Epstein with three people, two with their faces obscured or partially obscured by a black box, holding a novelty-sized large cheque for $22,500 with ‘DJTRUMP’ scribbled in the signature box.

The caption under the photo reads, “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

Also in the “friends” section, one uncredited drawing depicts a male figure in 1983 handing balloons and a lollipop to three girls in pigtails. The other side of the picture shows a man in 2003 being massaged by topless or near-naked females, one with “I love JE” tattooed on her backside. The caption reads, “What a great country.”

A drawing from Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book. House Oversight Committee

Another letter that appears to be signed by disgraced former Victoria’s Secret founder Leslie Wexner includes a sketch of a set of breasts with the note, “I wanted to get you what you want.”

Also in the “friends” section, Peter Mandelson, a former British politician and current U.K. ambassador to Washington, also appears to have signed a letter with a photo of Epstein’s private island with the caption, “one of his glorious houses he likes to share with his friends (yum yum).” He added, “he remains my best pal!”

Leslie Wexner draws Epstein a pair of breasts, and a letter from one of Epstein's "girlfriends". House Oversight Committee

When questioned by Sky News U.K., the British embassy in Washington referred to earlier statements from Mandelson, where he claimed, “My knowledge of him is something I regret, I wish I’d never met him in the first place.”

In the “girlfriends” section, one woman writes about their meeting while Maxwell was allegedly scouting for “breast photos” for the disgraced financier. That “girlfriend” penned a personal letter where she called Epstein “a collector of more than ‘beautiful minds’.”

It continues, “I came to see you some months later, you told me to take off my top. With the usual Epstein smile you looked at my breasts and said ‘Yeah, I was right’.” It also includes a photograph of a bra.

Two letters from Jeffrey Epstein's "assistants". House Oversight Committee

Another letter from a “girlfriend” with a redacted signature talks about being taken to Epstein’s apartment to meet him, where she claims he told her, “You are a virgin, right?” He then took her shopping at Bloomingdale’s where he “started tickling and kissing me all over.”

A separate two-page handwritten letter from another “girlfriend,” framed by purple and pink paint, recalls being scouted to meet Epstein while massaging Maxwell. The unsigned letter says when meeting him at his New York home office on March 22, 1993, she noticed Epstein’s feet were “the most beautiful that I had ever seen” and compared him to “a more handsome Ralph Lauren.”

The letter alleges that while massaging her feet (at the same time as Maxwell massaged his shoulders), Epstein “moaned a bit” and asked the woman he’d just met 10 minutes ago to go with them to Florida that night. While she had a prior engagement, Epstein’s secretary contacted her later, and “my life was forever changed.”

Bill Clinton's letter to Epstein and a "Tit Print" from a friend. House Oversight Committee

The letter notes that Epstein had “given, given, given to me, taken care of my friends and family members.” It concludes “With you, dear Jeffrey, I laugh like a little girl and feel like a woman, I love you.”

In a section from his “assistants,” one writes that before meeting Epstein, she was a 22-year-old divorcee working as a hostess, and lists a string of famous people she had met, including Prince Andrew, President Clinton, the Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

It ends with “what else can I say butt...” with a handful of risqué photos, including a picture of an unidentified man with his hand down the back of a woman’s jeans.

In a section on Epstein’s early life called “Brooklyn,” one letter goes into explicit detail about his parents, Paula and Seymour, conceiving the dead sex offender. Other handwritten letters seemingly from childhood friends include horrific tales, including one which alleges, “we picked up girls on beach-went out on boat. I tell them with knife in my hand to take suits off.”

The next page reads, “I was porking some girl in bed and Jeff brings in the maid to make the bed.” It continues “were (sic) both in bed porking some girls, I said what do you think while he’s shoving penicllm (sic) down my throat.”

Disturbing letters and photos from Epstein's childhood friends. House Oversight Committee

In the “business” section, a typed letter mentioned meeting Epstein in the mid-70s, when Elliot Wolk was “running an account for Bob Maxwell,” aka British media entrepreneur Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine’s father. The letter ends, “was that when you first discovered the Maxwell teen-age daughter.”

The book ends with what appears to be Maxwell stating, “the next fifty years will be even more wonderful.”

Donald Trump claims he never wrote Jeffrey Epstein a 50th birthday letter. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

After the release of the birthday book Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer attacked the Democrats, saying they were “cherry-picking documents and politicizing information received from the Epstein Estate.”