MAGA Sucks Up to Trump With New Epstein Letter Conspiracy

MAGAworld took a crash course on handwriting analysis to defend President Donald Trump after a birthday letter he allegedly wrote for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was made public on Monday.

Right-wing influencers took their cue from the White House to dismiss the bombshell letter, which was turned over by Epstein’s estate to the House Oversight Committee, as nothing but a fabrication.

The congressional committee released the letter shortly after the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal published a story refuting Trump’s previous claims that it was “fake” and “nonexistent.”

Donald Trump's birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

“A pal is a wonderful thing,” the letter concludes. “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The text was overlaid with a doodle showing the silhouette of a woman’s body.

The bottom of the letter bore Trump’s name and signature—but MAGA disciples weren’t convinced that the handwriting was actually his.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stuck to the administration’s talking points from July, when they repeatedly insisted that Trump did not doodle on or sign the card.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt wrote on X Monday, adding that Trump’s legal team would continue to “aggressively” pursue its defamation suit against The Journal. The paper said it had “full confidence in the rigor and accuracy” of its reporting.

In July, when The Journal first reported on the birthday card, Trump told reporters that the controversy surrounding the Epstein files was merely generated by Democrats.

“I don’t even know what they’re talking about,” he said at the time. “Now, somebody could have written a letter and used my name, but that’s happened a lot… Everything’s fake with the Democrats.”

White House aide Taylor Budowich set off a war over signatures by posting multiple photos of Trump’s handwriting to support claims that “it’s not his signature” on the birthday letter.

MAGA loyalists quickly fell in line.

Conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, who briefly went mum on the Epstein controversy after Trump asked him to, similarly posted a photo of Trump’s signature.

“Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President? I don’t think so at all. Fake,” he said.

Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President? I don’t think so at all. Fake. https://t.co/9TizVTEkMx pic.twitter.com/o4iDrmuPhh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2025

Right-wing influencer Nick Sortor didn’t believe the handwriting on the birthday card was Trump’s, either.

“The ‘signature’ looks absolutely NOTHING like President Trump’s REAL signature,” he said on X. “Even if Trump just signs his first name, it still looks NOTHING like the signature on the ‘birthday letter’ sent to Epstein.”

“Is this really the best they could do?” commentator Benny Johnson added. “Trump has the most famous signature in the world. Time to sue them into the oblivion.”

Disgraced congressman Matt Gaetz also chimed in, writing, “They continue to lie about President Trump!”

Outside MAGAworld, however, reporters and social media users alike pointed out that there are several photos of Trump’s signature looking similar to the one on the Epstein birthday card.

This letter from Larry King’s estate sold at auction last month.



So, maybe not defamation? https://t.co/ylZejtwAUC pic.twitter.com/901NN3Z9hg — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 8, 2025

A July 1999 letter addressed to iconic broadcaster Larry King and his wife Shawn, later auctioned for thousands of dollars, was signed “Love, Donald.”

In October 1997, The New York Times reported, Trump wrote an inscription to Epstein in one of his books that read, “To Jeff—You are the greatest!”

Handwritten message to Jeffrey Epstein from Donald Trump .

Another letter signed by Trump in February 1995 contained a nearly identical signature to the one on Epstein’s birthday card.

Both Trump and Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, have spoken publicly about their friendship. Epstein once described himself as “Donald’s closest friend for 10 years,” while Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that he had known Epstein for 15 years, describing him as “a terrific guy.”