Trump Hit by More Epstein Ties in Pedo’s Twisted Birthday Book

Donald Trump’s name came up more than once in the infamous birthday book for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 238-page birthday book, released in full by the House Oversight Committee on Monday night, included a sexually suggestive birthday letter that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein in honor of the late sex offender’s 50th birthday.

“A pal is a wonderful thing,” the letter, which was overlaid with a doodle of a woman’s body, concluded. “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The bottom of the page contained Trump’s name and signature, but the White House dismissed it as a hoax.

Donald Trump's letter to his long-time pal Jeffrey Epstein. The Daily Beast/Getty/Oversight Democrats

Trump’s letter appeared in the third volume of the book. But just a few pages up ahead, the president’s name came up in a photograph of Epstein with businessman and Mar-a-Lago mainstay Joel Pashcow.

The two men were snapped holding up a massive mock check made out to Epstein from “DJ Trump.” Under the image was a handwritten note that read, “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money or the girl!” The woman’s name was redacted.

Joel Pashcow's birthday letter for Jeffrey Epstein Oversight Democrats

People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that the letter was a crude joke about a woman Trump and Epstein socialized with in the 1990s, who was a wealthy European in her 20s at the time. Sources close to Epstein told the outlet she became a point of tension in the two men’s friendship because Epstein believed she preferred him over Trump. The disgraced financier was reportedly bitter when she ended up choosing Trump.

The woman’s lawyer told the newspaper that she cut ties with Epstein around 1997 and had no romantic relationship with him or Trump. She denied knowledge of Pashcow and the letter identifying her, which her lawyer branded a “disgusting and deeply disturbing hoax.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Pashcow and his attorney did not respond to inquiries from the Journal.

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

Pashcow’s name appeared in Epstein’s infamous address book. It associated the businessman with Atlantic Realty Trust and listed 19 phone numbers and four addresses for him, with the main one being in New York.

Pashcow was formerly a board member of the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation, whose website also identified him as a former chairman of Atlantic Realty Trust and RPS Realty Trust.

In 2016, Pashcow donated $20,000 to Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.