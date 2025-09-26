‘Game of Thrones’ Star Refuses to Promote Her Sarah Ferguson Show After Epstein Bombshell

Hollywood star Natalie Dormer will not promote The Lady after leaked emails showed Sarah Ferguson praising Jeffrey Epstein weeks after vowing never to see him again.

The Duchess of York was plunged into crisis this week over a 2011 email in which she appeared to “humbly” apologize to the late, disgraced pedophile, for publicly denouncing him.

Following Epstein’s release from jail on sex offences, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, otherwise known as Fergie, called Epstein a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is still close to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and in September they attended the funeral of the Duchess of Kent together. But it was their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein that casts a long shadow. Max Mumby/Indigo/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In light of the revelation, Dormer told Variety she will no longer do PR for the ITV/Britbox show. The Game of Thrones actress has also donated her full salary to child-abuse charities.

“When I agreed to take the role in ‘The Lady,’ I knew portraying the script’s Sarah Ferguson would require nuance,” said Dormer, 43, who gained international recognition for playing Margaery Tyrell on the hit HBO fantasy drama series.

Natalie Dormer in Game of Thrones. Photograph by Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

“People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor, my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy.

“Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behavior, which I believe is inexcusable.

“For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.”

She added: “In keeping with my commitment to the well-being of children, I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (hosted by Barnardo’s).”

Dormer’s announcement comes after at least seven charities—including Teenage Cancer Trust, Julia’s House, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Prevent Breast Cancer, the Children’s Literacy Charity, the British Heart Foundation, and the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals—cut ties with Ferguson.

A spokesperson for Ferguson has stated that the email was sent to counter a “threat” by Epstein to sue her for defamation, adding that she regrets her association with him.

Ferguson's husband, Prince Andrew, was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein (R), and was photographed socializing with the disgraced financier and Melania Trump (L) in February 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The Lady, from The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures for ITV and BritBox, dramatizes the rise and fall of Jane Andrews, Ferguson’s former dresser, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend in 2001.

Dormer said her decision was “not a reflection” of Left Bank. “They are an extraordinary company to collaborate with and I’m grateful for the time we spent together.”

The four-part series finished shooting earlier this year and is slated for release in late 2025 or early 2026.