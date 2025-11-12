Prince Andrew Desperately Begged Epstein to Help Save His Skin

Prince Andrew desperately emailed Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as the Virginia Giuffre allegations were about to break in a British newspaper, ordering them to deny his involvement with her.

New emails from the Epstein files released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday show Andrew, who used the email handle “The Duke,” desperately trying to save his own skin.

“I can’t take any more of this,” he whined.

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein and his legal settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault, made him a pariah. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The royal sent the email on March 4, 2011, after the Daily Mail said they intended to run a lurid story about the trio and presented sex trafficking allegations that matched those made by Virginia Giuffre.

In the email chain, Maxwell was initially forwarded a press inquiry, which detailed Giuffre’s graphic allegations, from somebody named Mark Cohen, who told her: “FYI, following up on my email of this morning. Again, I have no intention of responding unless you direct otherwise.”

The message was forwarded from Maxwell to Epstein, and then from Epstein to Andrew.

On 4 March 2011, Andrew, using his email alias, “The Duke”, responded: “What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?”

Epstein replied: “Just got it two minutes ago. I’ve asked g [sic] lawyers to send a letter. Not sure … it’s so salacious and ridiculous, I’m not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have sex with was Elvis.”

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (c) and Ghislaine Maxwell. US Department of Justice

“The Duke,” then replied to Epstein, saying: “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can’t take any more of this my end.”

Two days later, on March 6, 2011, Epstein sent Andrew an email that appeared intended for public consumption, as it included the subject line, “Feel free to pass this to your press people.”

The message itself read, “You ok? these stories are complete and utter fantasy. I don’t know and have never met Al Gore, Clinton was never on the island.. the telephone book is not mine, it was stolen by my houseman that is currently in prison for doing so.”

In another exchange, Epstein urged New York City publicist Peggy Siegal to get the Huffington Post to discredit Giuffre, saying: “Buckingham Palace would love it. You should ask someone to investigate the girl that has caused the Queen’ son all this aggro. I promise you she is a fraud. You and I will be able to go to Ascot for the rest of our lives.”

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. Miami Herald/TNS

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein began in the late 1990s, reportedly through Ghislaine Maxwell.

It would define, and ultimately wreck, his life. After Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution, Andrew did not cut ties. In December 2010, he was photographed walking with Epstein in New York soon after Epstein left jail, a misjudgment that triggered calls for consequences and led to Andrew stepping down as the U.K.’s trade envoy in 2011.

Seeking to explain himself, Andrew gave his catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019. He said he didn’t “regret” the friendship because of the people Epstein introduced him to and claimed he couldn’t sweat.

Buckingham Palace swiftly announced he would “step back from public duties.”

The Queen’s son was stripped of his title as a result of the scandal and is known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Citizen journalists: all the newly released documents are here.