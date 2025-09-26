New Epstein File Dump Shows Prince Andrew on His Private Jet

Prince Andrew flew from New Jersey to Palm Beach on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet in May 2000, a newly released passenger manifest has revealed.

The manifest, released by House Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, formed part of a third batch of documents released by the committee from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

A flight log that could spell big trouble for Prince Andrew. Oversight Dems

They included phone message logs, copies of flight logs, and manifests for aircraft, copies of financial ledgers, and Epstein’s daily schedule.

The documents also suggest Epstein met or had dealings with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon.

Oversight Spokesperson Sara Guerrero said, “It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims. Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes. It’s past time for Attorney General Bondi to release all the files now.”

In a press release, Oversight also said that financial disclosures provided possible evidence of payments from Epstein to masseuses on behalf of an individual identified as “Andrew.”

Prince Andrew’s name surfacing yet again in the Epstein files is a reminder that some scandals never really fade—they just sit dormant, waiting to explode back into the headlines at the worst possible time.

Friday’s document dump may only have confirmed what has long been suspected: that Andrew was a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet is hardly a surprise. But, while there is, of course, no “good” moment to be linked to the world’s most notorious sex offender, the timing here could hardly be more catastrophic.

Andrew’s wife, Sarah Ferguson, is already reeling after her reputation was torched this week when emails surfaced showing her gushing to Epstein as her “supreme friend, ” just weeks after she had sworn publicly in a newspaper interview that she would never speak to him again and declared she “abhorred pedophilia.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Andrew’s association with Epstein has already cost him almost everything that once defined his public life: his HRH style, his military roles, his patronages, and—most humiliatingly—an estimated $14 million settlement to Virginia Giuffre.

His catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, in which he pompously declared that he did not regret meeting Epstein because the financier had introduced him to valuable and interesting people, effectively destroyed his career.

What’s striking about Friday’s revelations is, of course, the source. When the official records of the U.S. Congress name you in connection with Epstein, it carries a different weight than tabloid speculation or leaked flight logs. Andrew’s disgrace is now tied directly to the formal public record.

The fallout is not just reputational poison for Andrew but a fresh political headache for the monarchy.

William, who pointedly blanked his uncle at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral even as Charles chatted with him, has long seen Andrew as toxic. Sources close to William have told The Royalist that he views his father as “weak” for allowing Andrew back into the family circle (the same logic, William believes, applies to him having tea with Harry a few weeks ago).

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Funeral of the Duchess of Kent. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charles’s tolerance is read by his heir as indulgence.

Andrew still lives in his 30-room mansion at Royal Lodge, despite Charles’ very publicly telegraphed desire to see him gone, but his future within the family has never looked bleaker.

For William, who is currently in Scotland with his father, Friday’s news could not be better timed. Every fresh revelation makes the contrast sharper: a king who wavers, and an heir determined to show he will not.

Prince William gives his uncle Prince Andrew the cold shoulder. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This latest scandal may therefore have an odd effect: while it further blackens Andrew’s name, it strengthens William’s hand. With Sarah Ferguson’s sycophantic email to Epstein still reverberating and now Andrew’s Epstein flight confirmed by Congress, William’s case for sending Andrew into permanent exile is ironclad.