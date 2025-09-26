Docs Show MAGA Stars Appearing on Epstein’s Daily Schedule

Jeffrey Epstein’s daily schedule shows he had meetings with several MAGA stars, including Steve Bannon and Peter Thiel, according to documents released by the House Oversight Democrats this morning.

The first two of the four new documents, released by Democrats on the Oversight Committee, show Epstein had a lunch scheduled with venture capitalist and Trump ally Peter Thiel on Nov. 27, 2017, and a breakfast scheduled with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on Feb. 16, 2019.

The third document shows that Elon Musk was scheduled to visit Epstein’s island on Dec. 6, 2014. The fourth is a passenger manifest showing Prince Andrew flew to Epstein’s island on May 12, 2000.

The documents suggest Elon Musk was scheduled for a trip to Epstein's island in 2014. House Oversight Dems.

House Democrats say the redactions in the released documents are to “protect the identities of Epstein’s survivors out of caution.”

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims. Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes. It’s past time for Attorney General Bondi to release all the files now,” said Oversight Spokesperson Sara Guerrero in a statement.