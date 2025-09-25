A senior Justice Department investigator who says he interviewed victims in the government’s Jeffrey Epstein case was caught on camera claiming that President Donald Trump is shielding others implicated in the case files.

The hidden-camera tape, which was released on Wednesday, was published by MAGA provocateur James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, which has previously been accused of publishing deceptively edited videos.

The video appears to capture Glenn Prager, a career federal official, making bombshell claims during a flight from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., earlier this month, where he was recorded by a reporter working for O’Keefe—who was forced out of Project Veritas in a MAGA civil war.

Prager’s LinkedIn profile states that he has more than 25 years of experience in government oversight, investigations, and program integrity. His public service includes roles within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“During his tenure at DOJ, Mr. Prager served as an Inspector overseeing sensitive investigations involving major DOJ components, including the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices,” his profile reads.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump spent years running in the same social circles. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

In the video, Prager claims that he has reviewed Epstein’s itineraries and interviewed his victims, none of whom have implicated Trump in the sex offender’s crimes.

“I’ve interviewed all the victims,” he said. “There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred.”

“People want to tie it to [Trump] and say he’s covering up for himself, but he’s not,” said Prager.

However, Prager believes president is clearly “protecting a lot of people” in his ongoing attempts to pull MAGA’s attention away from the Epstein files—despite promising to release the files during his re-election bid.

“I don’t know what’s new that I have never seen,” Prager said. “He’s so hesitant to show what’s going on with releasing all his files. I think he’s protecting a lot of other people.”

Trump has insisted that he and Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan holding cell in 2019, were never close friends, repeating several times that he distanced himself from the late financier after he was put on the sex offender list in 2008, shortly after he pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

He’s also continuously referred to the Epstein issue as a “hoax,” and claims any sensitive information in the files would have been revealed by Democrats long ago.

Donald Trump is known to have long been friends with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Prager is bothered by Trump’s characterization of the scandal. “I mean, come on,” he said. “You know it’s not a hoax... He says a lot of stupid stuff. He’s been on the plane, now, many times. It’s just, he was never on the plane with the kids.”

According to Prager, the same could not be said for former President Bill Clinton.

“While Bill Clinton was on [Epstein’s] plane, there were rapes that occurred,” Prager said, adding: “And that’s where the big cover-up was.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton Ralph Alswang

Prager also claimed that it will soon be public knowledge that Epstein “was a CIA informant.”

In response to a request for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to the Department of Justice. The DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

In a statement to O’Keefe, a DOJ spokesperson said of Prager: “This individual [Glenn Prager] worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over 15 years ago. He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate. It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit.”

A spokesperson repeated the same sentiments in a post on X.

Regarding James O'Keefe's latest "BOMBSHELL":



As the Department has made clear, this individual left government service more than 15 years ago in a brief junior role. He has no knowledge of or access to this investigation, and his assertions are baseless.



— DOJSPOX47 (@DOJSpox47) September 24, 2025

O’Keefe’s video has quickly spread online, racking up more than 4 million views on X in less than six hours and prompting responses from officials.

“Senior DOJ Investigator who says he interviewed victims for the government’s Epstein case spills the beans on a hidden camera,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote in a post on X.