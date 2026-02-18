Colbert Mocks ICE Barbie’s ‘Stupidest Possible’ Scandal

Stephen Colbert roasted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for creating a fresh scandal for the “stupidest possible” reason.

The late-night host could barely hold back his laughter as he tore into ICE Barbie and her alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski, for reportedly alienating top Coast Guard officials with a tantrum over a blanket on “a government plane.” The meltdown is said to have come after Noem had to switch planes due to mechanical issues, leaving a blanket behind on the first plane. Lewandowski reacted by trying to fire a Coast Guard pilot, Colbert explained, citing a WSJ report.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski attend President Donald Trump's acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Aug. 27, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Normally that sort of abuse of power would raise some eyebrows, but Noem had hers permanently raised years ago,” the late-night host said.

Lewandowski, who is also a senior adviser in Noem’s DHS, allegedly had to rehire the pilot, Colbert mocked, “upon realizing that there was no one else to fly the party home.”

“Do you really want to get on a plane being flown by the guy you just fired for the stupidest possible reason?”

There have long been rumors that Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem’s relationship extends beyond the office. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Colbert also joked about the rumored relationship between Noem and Lewandowski, saying, “One of the worst-kept alleged secrets in Washington is the alleged affair between the alleged Kristi Noem and her subordinate Corey Lewandowski, or as they’re known by their celebrity couple name, Krusty Horny House Key.”

Rumors about the pair, who are both married to other people, have circulated for years. “Everybody knows they’re together. Can I prove it? No. But they’re together,” a senior Trump official told New York Magazine in September.

Stephen Colbert mocked Kristi Noem and her alleged lover for the blanket scandal. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied the allegations. President Trump was questioned about the affair, too, but he denied knowing anything about the two. “I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard about it,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

Colbert hasn’t shied away from addressing Noem and her alleged lover, even offering some NSFW advice in his Monday night monologue.