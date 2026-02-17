Stephen Colbert offered Kristi Noem’s alleged lover some explicit advice Monday night as rumors of the pair’s relationship swirl.

The two Trump officials have long been rumored to be having an affair; as early as February 2025, Lewandowski was spotted by the press hanging out at the DHS Secretary’s home. The gossip has persisted, and Trump was even quizzed about it aboard Air Force One on Monday night prior to Colbert’s monologue.

The late-night host quoted from a Wall Street Journal report last week revealing that Noem and Lewandowski have been traveling together in a 737 MAX airliner with a private cabin in the back. DHS has told the Journal and the Daily Beast repeatedly that it does not “waste time with salacious, baseless gossip.”

The Journal also reported that the two government officials had traveled together on other planes paid for by the DHS. During one plane switch due to a maintenance issue, Noem’s blanket was left behind. Lewandowski fired the pilot over the mistake, then rehired them when he realized he had no one else to fly them back.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski. Getty / Cameo

On Friday, the New York Post reported that Lewandowski also sought to buy new clothing for Noem that emphasized her “big t--s,” as he put it.

Making the rumors of the two’s romance feel particularly scandalous is that, as Colbert noted, “They’re both married with children.”

Still, Colbert jokingly offered Lewandowski some NSFW advice.

Referencing Kristi Noem’s bizarre 2024 admission that she’d shot her own pet dog, the 61-year-old told Lewandowski, “Corey, a word of warning: avoid doggie style. Especially near the gravel pit.”

Colbert also joked about the two’s alleged romantic trips aboard the 737 MAX, a plane officially intended for “high-profile deportations.”

“That plane’s manufacturer? Boeing!” Colbert said, pronouncing the company like the world “boing.”

Kristi Noem takes part in a sound check as Corey Lewandowski looks on at 2024 Republican National Convention ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Although the affair has been described by one FEMA official as the “worst-kept secret in D.C.,” both of the Trump officials have vehemently denied the rumors

President Donald Trump was asked about the rumors during a press briefing aboard Air Force One on Monday.

“I don’t know about that,” Trump told reporters, “I mean, I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard about it.”