ICE Barbie’s Alleged Lover Caught Leching About Her Body

Kristi Noem’s rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, allegedly sought out clothing for his mistress designed to flatter her proportions—specifically her breasts.

Noem, 54, dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her penchant for cosplaying in uniform in her role as Department of Homeland Security Secretary, has allegedly been addressed in intimate terms by Lewandowski, her 52-year-old aide, the New York Post reported Friday.

According to a source who spoke to the paper, Lewandowski sought apparel for the DHS secretary that emphasized what he called her “big t--s.”

The reported assessment of Noem’s appearance from Lewandowski follows denials about the affair from both. Noem has three children, and her husband sells crop insurance in South Dakota, while Lewandowski’s wife stays in New Hampshire with their four children.

But a spate of reporting this week is fueling heightened speculation that the DHS secretary and her special government employee—who is legally only allowed to work for 130 days per year—are not just colleagues. The new details follow a September report from New York magazine that detailed the alleged affair.

Lewandowski, a 2016 Trump campaign manager who was fired for assaulting a female reporter, and his relationship with Noem have been an extensive subject of gossip, including for the president himself.

Sources told the Post that Trump “frequently” shares the moment he caught on to the affair; the germophobe president saw Noem and her top deputy both drink out of the same soda can.

“You can’t do that, it’s pretty obvious!” Trump reportedly said of the incident. “You can’t do that, everyone’s going to know!”

Revelations about Noem and Lewandowski’s close relationship also emerged this week from The Wall Street Journal, which reported that the two had used a luxury jet intended for “high-profile deportations” for their trips together. A DHS spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the aircraft was being used for both Cabinet-level travel and deportations.

According to the Journal, on one of their trips together, Lewandowski fired a pilot after a blanket belonging to Noem was left on a plane when she had to transfer to another aircraft due to a maintenance issue.

The exclusive exposés from both Rupert Murdoch–owned papers about the secretary’s rumored relationship come after the 94-year-old media mogul dined with Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday night. Breaker reported that with New York Post editor-in-chief Keith Poole and columnist Miranda Devine in attendance.