Colbert Mocks Trump With New Nickname for His Bruised Hand

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took aim at Donald Trump’s health after the president and his Chinese counterpart shared an uncomfortably long handshake ahead of bilateral talks in Beijing.

Xi Jinping greeted Trump, 79, on the steps of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the first day of the president’s high-stakes visit to China. The two leaders exchanged a prolonged 14-second handshake, which Colbert joked was “an inspiring display of hyper-masculine hand dominance.”

Trump and Xi shared a 14-second-long handshake in Beijing. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Colbert then turned his attention to Trump’s health, referencing the bruising frequently seen on the president’s hands, often concealed beneath thick layers of makeup, which Trump has claimed takes “about 10 seconds” to apply.

The White House has previously attributed the bruising, which first drew public attention over a year ago, to Trump’s higher-than-normal aspirin dosage and his frequent handshaking.

“Xi better be careful. If he touches Trump for too long, he might catch a case of five-day-old banana hand,” Colbert joked.

Trump and his policies have been the target of Colbert’s humor for years, but there has been extra bitterness between the two since CBS decided to ax The Late Show.

CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show days after he criticized the network’s parent company, Paramount, for settling a lawsuit brought by Trump against CBS. The host described the $16 million as a “big fat bribe,” while CBS claimed the decision to end the show was “purely a financial one.”

Colbert mocked the presidential handshake as he aired the clip for viewers.

“OK, moving in. Normal shake, little hand pat. OK, that seems like enough. If you love something, let it go. OK… a hand pat again. And and and… break!” the TV host said.

Colbert added: “There you go, phew. I’m exhausted just watching it.”

White House spokesman Davis Ingle lashed out at Colbert in a statement to the Daily Beast, describing him as “a pathetic trainwreck with no talent and terrible ratings.”

“Which is exactly why CBS canceled his show and is booting him off the airwaves,” Ingle added.

Trump shakes hands with Xi while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The trip marked Trump’s first state visit to China since 2017.

When previously approached for comment on Trump’s bruised hands, Ingle told the Daily Beast that Trump is “the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”

“The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” Ingle added.

A bruise appeared on the back of Trump's left hand in January. Getty Images

The White House said the bruising is sometimes caused by the president’s frequent handshaking. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington and Beijing have so far remained relatively tight-lipped about any commitments made between the leaders during the two-day summit.

But Xi described Trump’s visit as “historic” and said they had established “a new positioning for the constructive strategic and stable relationship” between Washington and Beijing.

“President Trump hopes to make America great again, and I am committed to leading the Chinese people to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi said.

Trump described the trip as ”very successful, world-renowned, and unforgettable.”