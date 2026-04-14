Colbert Roasts Trump Over Ludicrous Jesus Post Excuse

Stephen Colbert roasted the president’s inconceivable explanation for why he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus.

Donald Trump was questioned by a reporter over the Truth Social post, which showed the robed president appearing to heal a man.

When asked whether he had made the post himself, the 79-year-old president confirmed that he had, but said it was “supposed to be” him as a Red Cross doctor.

The president's account deleted the image from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

“So, Donald Trump wants us to believe that he thought this was a doctor,” the Late Show host sniped. “If I’m in a doctor’s office and that man walks in, I’m thinking I died.”

Colbert, 61, looking wide-eyed in disbelief, said Trump’s explanation was “quite an excuse.”

Colbert imitated the president, saying, “It was clearly me as a doctor, like in my favorite movie, ‘Passion of the Doctor,’ and my favorite TV show, ‘Dr. Jesus Medicine Christ.’”

Colbert also took a moment to analyze the bizarre image, in which Trump is looking over an unwell man—who happens to resemble fellow TV host Jon Stewart—lying on a hospital bed.

Trump explained that he thought the image depicted him as a doctor. /Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“He posted this AI image depicting himself as Jesus, presumably trying to heal Jon Stewart,” said Colbert.

Stewart himself spent his Monday night slot in disbelief over the image. “What the f---?” said the late-night host. “I didn’t realize my look had reached leper territory.”

Trump has since deleted the picture after it sparked outrage among his MAGA base. The Truth Social post came after the president raged at Pope Leo XIV in a 334-word message, in which he called the pope “WEAK on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” In turn, Colbert described Trump’s post as “long” and “unhinged.”

The president unleashed a bizarre rant against Pope Leo XIV. Remo Casilli/REUTERS

“This is unprecedented,” Colbert said. “According to one Italian religious historian, ‘Not even Hitler or Mussolini attacked the pope so directly and publicly.’”

“It’s never great when someone says you should really be more discreet and respectful,” the host concluded. “You know...like Hitler.”

The Chicago-born pope, 70, remained unfazed by the president’s attacks, telling reporters in the aftermath, “I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do.”