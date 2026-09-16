Colbert Sends Pointed Message to CBS During Late Night TV Comeback

Former CBS host Stephen Colbert used his return to late-night TV to take a swipe at the network that canceled his show.

Colbert appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday for his first late-night appearance since his own program ended its 11-season run in May. The appearance came a day after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won Outstanding Variety Series at the Emmy Awards. Colbert said the show collected seven Emmys for its final season.

“I have many fond memories of late-night TV,” Colbert said sarcastically after thanking Jimmy Kimmel for having him.

Asked whether he ever thought about late-night television, Colbert replied: “Nope. I will say. I have an opportunity to not think about the news every day, and I took it.”

Kimmel told Colbert that when he saw him at the Emmys, the former CBS host appeared “happier” and “healthier.”

Stephen Colbert returned to late-night TV on Tuesday. YouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Like, I don’t drink a cup of poison every day?” Colbert responded. “Because part of the job is… the old gig as I remember it was to be lowered like carbon rods into a radioactive pool every day and then to be pulled out and put in front of a camera and to irradiate it back at the audience at a non-lethal rad level.”

“That’s exactly the job description,” Kimmel replied.

Colbert went on to throw shade at CBS.

“Did anyone from CBS call to congratulate you on your seven Emmys?” Kimmel asked.

“I am not familiar with that organization. Thank you for asking. Yes,” Colbert replied.

CBS announced in July 2025 the cancellation of The Late Show, days after Colbert criticized the network’s parent company, Paramount, for settling a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump against CBS. Colbert described the $16 million as a “big fat bribe,” while CBS claimed the decision to end the show was “purely a financial one.”

Tuesday’s dig followed another swipe at CBS leadership this week.

After the Emmy Awards ceremony, CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh asked Colbert about Bari Weiss, who has led CBS since October 2025.

Colbert said he had “never heard of her.”

“Do you know her? I hear great things,” he added sarcastically.

Bari Weiss has led CBS since October 2025. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press

The exchange came after Colbert’s daughter, Madeleine Carlisle, left her role at 60 Minutes amid wider departures and backlash surrounding Weiss’ leadership.

Former staffers have accused Weiss of interfering with the newsmagazine’s editorial operations.

Colbert received a standing ovation when The Late Show won Outstanding Variety Series Monday. During his acceptance speech, he urged the industry to employ his former staff.

“Hire them,” Colbert said. “They will make your show better, and they will make your day easier.”

He also thanked the viewers who had followed the show through its final season.

“I want to say to the audience, thank you so much for watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you.”