Colbert Team Reveals Next Move After ‘Late Show’ Axing

The writers behind Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show are not quite ready to move out of the spotlight.

Weeks after Emmys host Mariska Hargitay revealed that the axed staffers would be penning this year’s ceremony, the team is reuniting again for an “intimate evening of comedy” at Los Angeles’ WeHo Bistro.

“Members of The Late Show writing team” will perform at the restaurant, which regularly hosts comedy shows, according to a new Instagram post. The news comes after the Bistro acquired The Late Show’s iconic sign at auction for $102,100.

The event was announced on Tuesday. Instagram

“When I heard the sign was going to be auctioned off, I knew that I had to bring it here,” WeHo’s owner Jeff Douek told CBS News. The proceeds from the sign sale were donated to Colbert’s favorite charity, World Central Kitchen.

WeHo Bistro bought the show’s sign to display in the restaurant. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Douek told CBS that he was a megafan of Colbert’s late-night show. “Every night, I’d listen to him and Jon Stewart before going to bed, and they digested the crazy world around us, and it made me sleep better,” he told the outlet. “Because instead of just listening to the news, I could laugh about it, and so he changed my life,” he added of the former host.

Colbert was last seen with a new beard, encouraging Emmy voters to vote for his fellow Trump nemesis Jimmy Kimmel for Outstanding Variety Series, for which The Late Show is also competing. He also made a rare appearance via video to accept the TCA award for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch on behalf of The Late Show, as well as his own TCA Career Achievement Award.

Before it was announced that they would be hired to write the Emmys, Colbert’s former writers also launched their own Emmys campaign, slamming CBS for leaving them in the lurch after the show was canceled.

The Late Show ended after its last episode aired on May 21. Trump-friendly company Skydance was acquiring CBS parent company Paramount when it announced that it would not be renewing Colbert’s contract, and would be ending The Late Show franchise altogether.

"The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert writers attend the 2025 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on February 15, 2025, in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Writers Guild o

Colbert, who had been in a heated feud with Trump, had just called Paramount out on air for “bribing” the president with its $16.5 million settlement to him only days before the announcement.

The show’s writers have been keeping busy anyway, ahead of their “very special night” at WeHo Bistro. The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.