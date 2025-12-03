Coldplay Frontman Confesses Creepy Dedication to ‘90s Band

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is a Counting Crows superfan, as evidenced by his eBay purchase history.

Martin has revealed that he bought one Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz’s infamous dreadlocks after the frontman finally cut them off in 2019. The unnerving confession came to light in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming documentary about the band, Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?

“I’m grateful for that band,” Martin says in the trailer. “I bought one of his dreadlocks on eBay.”

Counting Crows, which consists of members Durwitz, David Immerglück, Dan Vickrey, Charlie Gillingham, David Bryson, and Millard Powers, first broke through in the early 1990s with the hit record August and Everything After. HBO’s doc, part of its “Music Box” series of documentary films, highlights the band’s impact on fans and newer bands, like Coldplay.

Durwitz recalls in the teaser to the film, out Dec. 18 on HBO and HBO Max, that after critics called the band “‘so s--tty,’” he decided, “I’m gonna write the f---ing greatest rock and roll album.”

The band’s story will be told through “candid interviews with present and former band members and music contemporaries,” according to HBO.