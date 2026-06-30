Colin Jost Hit With Brutal Birthday Roast by ‘SNL’ Co-Star

Colin Jost’s Weekend Update pal celebrated his co-host’s 44th birthday in the only way he knows how: with a snarky roast.

Michael Che, 43, shouted out his best SNL buddy with a facetious reflection on some of their “best” moments together—some real, some not so much—in an Instagram post on Monday.

Jost's real middle name is not Jessica. It's Kelly. Michael Che/Instagram

“Happy bday to my good buddy, colin jessica jost,” Che wrote in his post. “I think back to all the stupid fights we had throughout the years.. like when you came to work with that racist puppet.. or when kept doing nazi salutes to our fans on tour.. or when you got our first magazine cover cancelled cause i was ’making stupid faces’ .. or when you INSISTED on getting RKelly on the show.”

Che and Jost were dragged into the ring at Wrestlemania in 2019 while serving as special correspondents. Michael Che/Instagram

“Or when you took me to that ’whites only store’ .. or when you got us beatup at wrestlemania.. or all the times i had to stand there and listen to you and scarlett argue at work and i just had to stand there like, ‘ohhh kayyy..’” he continued. “Or when harry styles gave us flowers and you gaslit me cause said ‘i dont think he likes me’, and you got all mad like ‘HE GOT US THE EXACT SAME THING!! YOURE JUST BEING REVERSE RACIST AGAIN!!’ .. or that time when the fbi thought we were dating..”

Che included photos of some of the duo’s most memorable moments, including their 2019 Wrestlemania bout and an edited version of their 2018 Variety magazine cover.

Che jokingly said that Jost got their "first" Variety cover canceled for saying Che was "making stupid faces." Michael Che/Instagram

“none of that s--t matters today. cause we’re still pals,” Che added. “And still the BEST update anchors, besides norm, tina, amy, jimmy, seth, chevy, jane, aykroyd, miller, nealon, and quinn.. and ill argue that with ANYBODY. 👨🏻‍🤝‍👨🏿”

Che and Jost have hosted together as anchors for Saturday Night Live‘s satirical news program for over 11 years, with Jost joining in March 2014 and Che in September 2014.

Jost and Che have hosted Weekend Update together for over 11 years. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The two comedians have developed a close friendship and comedic chemistry over the last decade, with one of their most classic bits being Che’s constant allusions to Jost secretly being a racist.

Che capped off his Instagram carousel for his birthday buddy with a video in which he tells his best friend, “Hey Colin, Colin... f--k you, man.”

Jost, meanwhile, has not yet posted publicly about his 44th birthday. He is married to actress Scarlett Johansson, and the couple has one son.