Colin Jost Roasted by ‘SNL’ Castmates Behind His Back

Colin Jost became the butt of the joke in a new video featuring his Saturday Night Live castmates.

Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson played a game of “Hot Ones Ping Pong,” in which they challenged one another to “deliver their best Colin Jost roast.” Sherman, known for her takedowns of the “Weekend Update” host during her appearances at the desk, was declared the judge.

Sarah Sherman was not impressed with her classmates’ inability to roast Colin Jost properly. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“The weakest one eats a wing,” Johnson told the group, as they gathered their thoughts.

Sherman found the lead time incredulous, quipping that she could “give clues” because she had so much material at the ready for roasting Jost.

“How do you roast Colin?” Day said, since he’s such “a beautiful, wonderful man.”

That’s when Johnson jumped in, “Colin looks like a Lego man on a perp walk.” He explained, “He’s a criminal, but he’s also bland.”

Day offered little effort, which ultimately earned him a spicy wing by the end of the challenge. “He’s late sometimes,” was all he could come up with.

“That was your roast?” Sherman questioned, before offering a punchline. “Why is he late? Did cheerleading practice at the middle school just get out?” That one went over well. “Do I have to spell it out for you?!” she joked.

Mikey Day couldn’t find it in his heart to roast “beautiful, wonderful man,” Colin Jost. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Mu

The roasts took a bizarre turn when Fineman took a stab at it. “Sit on his face? I’d rather punch it,” she said, alluding to the self-deprecating title of Jost’s memoir. She then offered another cringe variation, “Punch his face? I’d rather sit on it,” before clarifying, “Not that I would,” she said, “I didn’t mean it like that.”

Jost has been married to Scarlett Johansson since 2020.

When Day was declared the loser of the Jost roast, he whined, “Chloe said, ‘Sit on his face. I’d rather punch it,’ And I lost?”