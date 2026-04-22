Oscar Nom Squirms Through Answer About ‘Whitewashed’ Movie

The stars of Michael were asked how they “reconcile” their roles in the biopic, which doesn’t address the allegations of child sex abuse against its subject, pop icon Michael Jackson.

Nia Long and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who play Jackson’s parents, Katherine and Joe, in the movie, were put on the spot on the subject by Today host Craig Melvin on Wednesday.

“The film does stop in 1988, several years before the first child molestation allegations were made,” Melvin told the actors, “What would you say to folks who see this, and they’re like, ‘You know, they whitewashed that part?’”

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson in Michael. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate Courtesy of Lionsgate/Courtesy of Lionsgate

Domingo, who earned his first Academy Award nod for 2023’s Rustin and his second for 2024’s Sing Sing, jumped in first.

“The film takes place from the 60s to 1988, so it does not go into...the first allegation is in, what, 2005? So basically, we center it on the makings of Michael. It’s an intimate portrait of who Michael is.”

Added Long, touching her co-star’s hand, “Through his eyes. Sorry, I didn’t mean to interrupt you.” Domingo added, “I’m saying, through his eyes, truly.”

“This is about the making of Michael, how he was raised, and how he was trying to find his voice as an artist and be a solo artist…” Domingo continued, trailing off. “That’s what I have to say about that.”

Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson, mother to Michael, who is played by his real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Lionsgate

The awkward exchange is part of the fallout from some fans who criticize the film for not delving into the scandal that eclipsed Jackson’s career and stained his legacy in his final years.

Despite Domingo’s statement on Wednesday, Jackson was first accused of child molestation in 1993 by 13-year-old Jordan Chandler. Chandler’s depiction in an earlier version of the film prompted massive reworkings, resulting in expensive reshoots, as part of Jackson’s settlement with Chandler’s family included a clause forbidding his dramatization in any retellings of Jackson’s life.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray. Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

Jackson, played in the film by his 28-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson, faced public allegations from five main accusers and others arising from investigations and lawsuits.

Another of his nephews, Taj Jackson, declared the scandal an attempt to “control the narrative” about “who Michael Jackson really was” on X. “The public gets to watch this movie…they will decide for themselves," he also wrote in the post on Tuesday.

According to Variety, earlier versions of the project were set to center the film on Jackson’s perspective, opening with police lights outside his home and closing with a final scene that showcases the darkest chapter of his life brought about by the allegations. All mentions of the scandals were removed to create the final version, which critics are calling “whitewashed.” The reviews made Michael the worst-reviewed biopic in years.

Despite its lukewarm critical reception—it debuted with 27 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, though it’s now up to 37 percent—the film is on track to make more money than any biopic ever, according to Deadline, which reports an expected $150 million worldwide opening. Variety reported earlier this month sequel may hinge on whether the film makes $700 million globally.

Domingo told Melvin in defense of Michael on Wednesday, “There’s the possibility of there being a part two that may deal with other things that may happen” after the events of the first film. “It sounds like there may be a sequel?” Melin replied.

Added Long, cheerfully, “If the price is right!”