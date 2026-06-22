Comedian Reveals Shock Diagnosis in Father’s Day Post

Comedian Moshe Kasher revealed his cancer diagnosis in a Father’s Day Instagram post on Sunday.

Kasher, 46, shared several photos and a message for his fans. In the caption, he wrote, “happy father’s day. some lousy news. i wrote this on so much oxy. thanks @katiearroyocomedy for formating it.”

Kasher shared the details of his journey from diagnosis to treatment.

Moshe Kasher/Instagram

“3 months ago, while in Savannah, producing the new Judd Apatow/Glenn Powell movie, The Comeback King, which is going to rule so hard, I found a bump on my tonsil,” Kasher wrote.

“It was cancer, which did not rule so hard.”

The comedian went on to detail the treatment he received at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, explaining that a robot “yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck leaving me with a hardcore neck scar which will make people reluctant to street fight me.”

He also shared a photo of the location of his “future hardcore neck scar.”

Moshe Kasher/Instagram

Speaking candidly about the experience, Kasher described it as “the most terrifying and consciousness consuming experience of my life.”

“I truly cannot believe I managed to work an entire movie while dealing with this,” he added, praising Apatow for his support throughout and writing that he “could not have been a more kind, supportive and nurturing friend all while on the verge of a five-hour energy overdose from his terrifying habit.”

Writing that “it’s gonna be a long summer” and that he is “in the middle of a very difficult process,” he sounded optimistic, noting that his cancer has an incredibly high cure rate.

“I will find out next week if I need radiation or not but regardless I will be okay and back to being a cool dude ASAP.”

Kasher sounded optimistic about his prognosis in the post. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The comedian added that HPV-positive tonsil cancer is an epidemic in men under 55 and urged his followers to get checked and vaccinate their children.

“As for going through this,” he concluded, “I am, I will continue, I will get better. I’m so grateful I have a life that’s worth living and a kid to raise this Father’s Day.”

Kasher has one child, a daughter born in 2018 whom he shares with his wife, comedian Natasha Leggero.

Kasher married fellow comedian Natasha Leggero in 2015. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kasher thanked Leggero and his friends for their support, adding that the couple recorded an hour-long episode for their Endless Honeymoon podcast prior to Kasher’s surgery.

“We literally pressed stop and drove to the hospital, so if you want to hear exactly what I sound like when I don’t know if I will be alive the next day, give it a listen,” he wrote.

“I can’t wait to get back to work,” he added at the end of the post. “But for now - I breathe, I walk, I eat, I survive. I live.”

Many of Kasher’s comedian friends commented messages of support, including Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt and Adam DeVine.