Comedy Icon Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

A prop-comedy legend has attempted to take his own life Friday, a new report claims.

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, made the attempt in the Las Vegas area and was rushed to the hospital, TMZ reported.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers, and respectfully ask for privacy,” his representative, Jami Schlicher, said in a statement.

Thompson, 61, is being sued in federal court over allegations that he sent an unsolicited sexually explicit video, then convinced the receiver to sign a settlement agreement.

The suit was filed in August by singer Brian Evans, who says he was “immediately shocked, disturbed and offended” by the video.

Evans was once a support act for Carrot Top’s long-running Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Hotel.

The Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, a Florida man filed a declaration in support of Evans’ suit, alleging that he is also a “victim” of unwanted advances by Thompson.

“I am coming forward in Evans’ cases because what he has told this Court about Thompson’s pattern, as it concerns me, is true, and because I support him,” the declaration reads.

Zachary Defazio, 25, claims that Carrot Top sexually exploited him and supplied him with alcohol while he was underage after meeting him on Grindr in 2021.

The 61-year-old holds the record for one of the longest-running Las Vegas residencies, but his Friday show was abruptly canceled, along with future shows. Organizers did not say when, or if, Carrot Top would return.

Singer Brian Evans who is suing Carrot Top in federal court. Brian Evans/Threads

Thompson is from Cocoa Beach, Florida. He initially rose to fame as Carrot Top in the 1990s, performing bizarre prop comedy with a distinctive look and bright red hair.

He first headlined at Bally’s from 1995 to 1996. He then moved to MGM Grand from 1996 to 2005, when he shifted to the Luxor.

He has been in Las Vegas for the residency for 31 years, but maintains ties to Florida, owning residences in the Orlando area.

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