Conan O’Brien Mocks Billionaire Who Bought Colbert’s CBS Time Slot

Conan O’Brien, a 28-year veteran of late-night TV, mocked CBS’s decision to sell Stephen Colbert’s popular time slot off to the highest bidder.

The legendary comedian was shocked to learn that Byron Allen, Colbert’s billionaire media mogul replacement, had purchased the timeslot from CBS for “tens of millions.”

Conan O'Brien was shocked to hear media mogul Byron Allen had "bought" Colbert's timeslot from CBS. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“I didn’t know that. That’s fascinating,” O’Brien, 63, said on his post-late-night TV podcast, Conan Needs a Friend.

“Well, wait a minute. So, you’re saying I could go back on NBC,” O’Brien joked. “They’d probably let me go on at like three in the morning if I bought the time.”

O’Brien, who hosted NBC’s Late Night for 16 years before becoming Jay Leno’s Tonight Show successor, bitterly left the network in 2010 after Leno, 75, reclaimed The Tonight Show from him just seven months later.

O'Brien, mocking Allen's purchase, plotted his return to NBC, the network that unceremoniously booted him in 2010. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“If that,” his longtime producer, Jeff Ross, quipped back.

“OK. Four o’clock in the morning,” O’Brien continued. “I could give the farm report.”

“Can my production company buy the four o’clock time slot on NBC and create our own show and sell all that sweet advertising money that would be coming in at four a.m.?” O’Brien sarcastically asked Ross.

"Late night television... is going to disappear, but those voices are not going anywhere. People like Stephen Colbert are too talented and too essential to go away," O'Brien said. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Earlier in April, CBS revealed that Allen, the billionaire owner of more than a dozen TV channels, including The Weather Channel, had purchased the 11:35 p.m. timeslot that will be vacated by Colbert, 61, on May 21.

Allen already leases the 12:35 a.m. time slot and will run his comedy game show, Funny You Should Ask, after the new program.

“I agreed to pay the network millions of dollars—tens of millions of dollars—OK. So this better work," Allen joked earlier this month. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

After announcing the end of Colbert’s show last summer, citing a “financial decision,” CBS recouped many millions from Allen, who will use the time for his comedy panel show, Comics Unleashed.

“What we do is we keep the commercial time, and we sell it directly to the advertisers,” Allen said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I agreed to pay the network millions of dollars—tens of millions of dollars—OK. So this better work, or I’m going to be in front of your house in a tent,” he joked.

“That’s a lie because you have many houses,” the interviewer responded.

CBS claimed Colbert’s ouster was “purely a financial decision.” CBS

CBS’s decision to let go of Colbert, who remains the most-viewed late-night host, has been scathed by numerous current and former late-night hosts.

“They don’t want to spend any money, so they’re going to make money,” David Letterman, Colbert’s CBS predecessor, who called the host’s firing “gutless,” said after the announcement.

David Letterman, Colbert’s CBS predecessor who called the host’s firing “gutless.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

While CBS claimed Colbert’s ouster was “purely a financial decision,” the vocal political comedian’s departure announcement coincided closely with the network’s $16 million payout to President Trump for his 60 Minutes lawsuit.

As of yet, Colbert has not publicly commented on his replacement.