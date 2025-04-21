“Conclave, I cast my vote for you.”

That’s what The Academy should’ve said when picking Best Picture, because no film has ever dropped its cassock and donned its holy livery quite like Conclave, the 2024 drama starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow about the gathering of the Cardinals for the election of a new pope.

And now, with the passing of Pope Francis—the first Latin American pontiff—it’s not just a movie anymore, but the news.

The throne is now vacant, which means the men of the cloth are about to descend on the Vatican and sequester themselves for one of the most secretive elections in the world.

Time to smoke up the Sistine Chapel; a real Conclave is upon us. And so is the avalanche of memes.

An Explanation

After Conclave hit theaters in October, the film quickly gathered a strong online fandom, in large part because it had the people gooped and gagged.

In the film, the Cardinals vying for the position of supreme pontiff are juicy backstabbers who deliver cutting takedowns like morning prayers. The internet lived for the drama.

As the this one tweet succinctly puts it, “Conclave is first and foremost a movie for nosy b----es.”

i would have the best time at a conclave because it's basically just a work convention where you get paid to gossip plot and scheme. god is literally demanding that you judge your coworkers. in his name we pray — miccaeli ✍️ (@renegadeapostle) April 21, 2025

Now fans of the film are preparing themselves for the real life conclave, brushing up on their Vatican knowledge like their life depends on it.

First, they are rewatching the film.

me and oomfs rewatching conclave tonight pic.twitter.com/Yv0EL2di4T — leah (@evenstqrs) April 21, 2025

Now, I have to rewatch Conclave. pic.twitter.com/sfgVwAKGEB — DBwambale (@TheMutaD) April 21, 2025

Next, they are studying the profiles of the candidates.

Then, they are locking in their favorites.

OH ITS ABOUT TO GO DOWN!!!! pic.twitter.com/AHYQVSn0UE — 💫 (@heyjaeee) April 21, 2025

And they are also imparting their knowledge on others.

Guy who watched Conclave excited to use new found expertise pic.twitter.com/Z5172BJK0F — The Chaser (@chaser) April 21, 2025

Thanks to the film, this may very well be the most closely followed conclave in history.

This is gonna be the most closely watched conclave yet (mainly because we now all know what a conclave actually is) — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) April 21, 2025

News: Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says



Conclave Fans: pic.twitter.com/UFZlP3JKF0 — - (@judeblay) April 21, 2025

And finally, Conclave fans are kindly asking that the Vatican please let in cameras in so everyone can witness what goes down behind locked doors.