Peacock’s ‘Couple to Throuple’ Has Descended Into Total Chaos

Peacock’s latest reality dating series, Couple to Throuple, is about to get even wilder. As we already saw from the first three episodes last week, four couples came to the show’s resort to try out the polyamorous lifestyle. (So far, the results have been... mixed.) Now, Thursday’s trio of episodes have upped the ante by introducing a new couple to the mix, and as they put it, their relationship throws “gender norms out the window.” Maximo and Ash are young, they’re hot, and they hail from the LGBTQ mecca of Bushwick in Brooklyn, so you know they came to play.

“We’ve always been non-monogamous, but it was always separately,” Maximo explains to producers this week, in the clip below. “We’ve never been with someone together.”

Understandably, some house members seem a little hesitant when the new arrivals first saunter in. One of our leading men, Wilder, puts it best: “Boy, they are going to shake up the dynamic that we have established.”

Couple to Throuple premiered on Peacock Feb. 7 with three episodes. For the rest of its 1o-episode season, episodes will (appropriately) release in batches of three, with the finale airing as a standalone event. Each week, the couples explore the throuple life with their chosen third before a “Stay or Swap” ceremony grants them the opportunity to either deepen their connection or try out a new one.

Beyond introducing us to Ash and Maximo, this week’s episodes include a sultry “Adam and Eve” party, which explains the leaf-heavy costumes in the clip above. There’s also a steamy sweat lodge session, in which our throuples expose their deepest relationship truths to one another.

The show’s host, Scott Evans, shouted out the show’s production team for coming up with a wide variety of enlightening activities. “My favorite was the sweat lodge,” Evans told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed over email, because “it brought in a cultural practice that broke our folks out of their comfort zone helping them to be more honest.”

As with many a raunchy dating show (e.g. MTV’s Are You the One?), Couple to Throuple also invited a sex and relationship coach, Dr. Shamyra Howard, to help guide the couples through their journeys into polyamory.

“The need for careful, trained, experienced support was always important for me to be a part of this show,” Evans wrote. “Show executives and I were in alignment that Dr. Shamyra would bring a resource and depth that this experience would need. She helped our throuples get real, stay honest and focused on their goals when it came to their relationship.”

Episodes 4 through 6 of Couple to Throuple are now streaming on Peacock.