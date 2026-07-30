‘Daily Show’ Exposes Horrors of Lindsey Graham’s MAGA Heaven

Daily Show host Jordan Klepper has torn into the horrors of Lindsey Graham’s MAGA heaven.

The veteran South Carolina senator died suddenly earlier this month at 71, and a funeral service was held for him at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday. President Donald Trump gave a bizarre eulogy in which he remembered sharing Graham’s cell number with the public, and Fox News host Sean Hannity used his own speech to “kiss the president’s a--,” according to Klepper.

Hannity also rambled about the MAGAfied version of heaven that he thinks the late senator might enjoy, and it was weird. “Lindsey, Mr. President, I’ll argue in my mind, probably has a heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago.

Klepper said Hannity’s version of heaven was a “Trump version of back rooms.” Daily Show

“He may have a little more gold than in the Oval Office in his mansion in heaven. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he added one big, beautiful ballroom and an arch somewhere on the property,” he said.

Klepper was nonplussed. “OK. OK, you know, let me, let me get this straight. You’re saying that when God asked Lindsey Graham, ‘Where do you wanna spend eternity?’ Lindsey said, ‘You know that tacky club in Palm Beach that’s so ugly it became a nickname for botched plastic surgery? I want you to stuff a ballroom in it, slap an arch in there, and then pack in an Oval Office so I’m living in a Trump version of Backrooms.

“That’s, that’s my little slice of heaven.’ I mean, OK. With all due respect, with all due respect, why would anyone want that?”

Hannity during his weird eulogy. Daily Show

He flicked back to a clip of Hannity at the podium. “Because he would wanna obviously duplicate his dearest friend in life. You, Mr. President,” Hannity said.

Klepper, perplexed, reacted, “Wow. Wow. That’s really what it has all come down to for Republicans. Your entire life is so thoroughly and abjectly reduced to the a---kissing of one man.

“And then when you die, other Republicans use your eulogy to continue the a---kissing in a perpetual motion machine of chapped lips and lubricated cheeks.”