‘Daily Show’ Exposes JD Vance’s Super Weird ‘Kink’

JD Vance took a particularly strange detour in his conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, and The Daily Show won’t let him forget it.

The late-night show’s anchor, Michael Kosta, unpacked the vice president’s bout of “oversharing” during his interview with Rogan.

“The thing I couldn’t get over with Biden is the way that he ate ice cream. I mean, we could bring some of this stuff up, but they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable,” said Vance, 41, on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Kosta replied in horror to the clip. “Suggestive…?”

“I remember seeing Joe Biden eating ice cream, but I don’t remember pitching a tent over it,” quipped the anchor. “Do you ever meet someone with a kink, and they assume you have it too?”

Vice President JD Vance said former President Joe Biden would often be captured eating ice cream in “the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable.”

The show then displayed footage of former President Joe Biden eating ice cream on various occasions. “If you actually look at Joe Biden eating ice cream, there’s nothing suggestive about it. I mean, look at this! The man uses his teeth,” he said. “He’s biting it like a shark.”

“Either JD Vance doesn’t know what he’s talking about, or I’ve been giving blowjobs wrong this whole time,” Kosta joked.

Vance and Rogan continued to discuss “arousing foods,” leading Kosta to believe that the vice president has a “sexual food hang-up.”

The Daily Show's Michael Kosta joked that the vice president has a “sexual food hang-up.” Mark Schiefelbein/via REUTERS

“You’d have to be a very manly man to be able to… confidently eat a corn dog,” Rogan tells Vance at one point. “I don’t know that I could do it, Joe,” Vance laughed in response.

“I try to eat my corn dogs, that’s between, that’s between me and my kitchen,” Vance said.

Kosta had some sound advice for the vice president. “He’s eating his corn dogs alone, over his sink in the dark. Who’s making a fool of himself now?”

“Why do you have this gay panic, dude?! Nobody’s gonna think the corn dog is a penis,” he continued. “I mean, it’s a hot dog, so there is some rat penis in there, but it’s not, like, in a gay way.”

Vance has been making the rounds on the MAGA podcast circuit to promote his new memoir, Communion. His appearance on Rogan’s show resulted in some eyebrow-raising chatter. The podcaster cornered Vance on the slur thrown at former first lady Michelle Obama at Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebration. In another instance, the vice president made some damning admissions about the Epstein Files.