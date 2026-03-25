‘Daily Show’: This Is the ‘Best Possible Scenario’ for ICE

ICE agents have deployed across airports nationwide, and The Daily Show’s Josh Johnson argues that this may be the “best possible scenario” for the agency.

President Donald Trump sent ICE to “help” at airports as a partial government shutdown has led to mass TSA resignations and thousands of employees working without pay. And while TSA agents have continued to work without collecting pay, ICE agents are collecting their salaries and seemingly doing very little, with reports of federal workers chatting among themselves while sipping on Starbucks.

ICE agents have been seen in bulletproof vests and sipping coffee in airports across the country. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“You’re telling me ICE agents are showing up to the airport and doing absolutely nothing?” Johnson began. “Well, then, it’s my honor to present the award for most improved agency.” The comedian pulled out a fake, gold-plated award, garnering cheers from the audience.

“You’re not doing anything. And honestly, thank god. Keep doing what you’re not doing," he said. “Now, maybe this is the best possible scenario for ICE.”

“Sending them to the airport can be like an afterschool program for them, you know? I know they’re just standing around, but it’s keeping them off the streets,” Johnson added.

On a more serious note, Johnson said it was “obvious” that sending “random federal agencies” to airports would not help the crisis.

Wait times across the country have skyrocketed, leaving both travelers and airports in chaos. In some airports, people are waiting for hours in security: The New York Times reports that George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, for example, currently has a wait time of around 3 to 4 hours. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, people allegedly waited up to nine hours.

"They're not doing anything," the late-night host said. Ricardo Arduengo/REUTERS

Meanwhile, ICE agents are not trained in X-ray screening, as Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, confessed, and would mostly be present to provide “extra security.” The agents are reportedly hovering around airports rather than resolving the timing disaster. DHS insiders themselves told CBS that they were blindsided by the president’s decree, with one agent telling the outlet, “I have no idea what we’re doing.”

President Donald Trump said he is prepared to send in the National Guard for extra help at airports. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump told reporters at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday that the administration can bring out the National Guard “to help out at airports” if needed.

“I want to thank ICE because they stepped in so strongly,” Trump said. “They’ll do great. And if that’s not enough, we’ll bring in the National Guard.”

“No! Stop sending more agencies!” Johnson retorted. “You’re not going to make the security lines shorter. You’re just going to make the Starbucks line longer.”

“Who are you going to send in next, Space Force? IRS? RFK Jr.?”