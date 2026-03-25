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‘Daily Show’: This Is the ‘Best Possible Scenario’ for ICE

‘THANK GOD’

ICE agents have been deployed throughout the country’s airports this week.

Meera Navlakha
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

ICE agents have deployed across airports nationwide, and The Daily Show’s Josh Johnson argues that this may be the “best possible scenario” for the agency.

President Donald Trump sent ICE to “help” at airports as a partial government shutdown has led to mass TSA resignations and thousands of employees working without pay. And while TSA agents have continued to work without collecting pay, ICE agents are collecting their salaries and seemingly doing very little, with reports of federal workers chatting among themselves while sipping on Starbucks.

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 24: ICE agents stand at security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they assist operations during a partial government shutdown while TSA personnel work without pay, leading to long lines and delays in Atlanta, United States, on March 24, 2026. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
ICE agents have been seen in bulletproof vests and sipping coffee in airports across the country. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“You’re telling me ICE agents are showing up to the airport and doing absolutely nothing?” Johnson began. “Well, then, it’s my honor to present the award for most improved agency.” The comedian pulled out a fake, gold-plated award, garnering cheers from the audience.

“You’re not doing anything. And honestly, thank god. Keep doing what you’re not doing," he said. “Now, maybe this is the best possible scenario for ICE.”

“Sending them to the airport can be like an afterschool program for them, you know? I know they’re just standing around, but it’s keeping them off the streets,” Johnson added.

On a more serious note, Johnson said it was “obvious” that sending “random federal agencies” to airports would not help the crisis.

Wait times across the country have skyrocketed, leaving both travelers and airports in chaos. In some airports, people are waiting for hours in security: The New York Times reports that George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, for example, currently has a wait time of around 3 to 4 hours. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, people allegedly waited up to nine hours.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents gather at a coffee shop, after hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps, at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
"They're not doing anything," the late-night host said. Ricardo Arduengo/REUTERS

Meanwhile, ICE agents are not trained in X-ray screening, as Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, confessed, and would mostly be present to provide “extra security.” The agents are reportedly hovering around airports rather than resolving the timing disaster. DHS insiders themselves told CBS that they were blindsided by the president’s decree, with one agent telling the outlet, “I have no idea what we’re doing.”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 23, where he continued to insist Congress needed to pass the SAVE America Act while lawmakers negotiate DHS funding and indicated he would even send in the National Guard if the delays at airports continue after announcing ICE agents would be heading to airports as delays intensify.
President Donald Trump said he is prepared to send in the National Guard for extra help at airports. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump told reporters at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday that the administration can bring out the National Guard “to help out at airports” if needed.

“I want to thank ICE because they stepped in so strongly,” Trump said. “They’ll do great. And if that’s not enough, we’ll bring in the National Guard.”

“No! Stop sending more agencies!” Johnson retorted. “You’re not going to make the security lines shorter. You’re just going to make the Starbucks line longer.”

“Who are you going to send in next, Space Force? IRS? RFK Jr.?”

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Meera Navlakha

Meera Navlakha

Entertainment Reporter

https://x.com/meeranavlakha

meera.navlakha@thedailybeast.com

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