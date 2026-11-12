 Skip to main content
FINAL ACT

‘Daily Show’ Host Sends Off MAGA Darling With One Final Burn

Desi Lydic had some parting words for Lauren Boebert.

By Meera Navlakha

The Daily Show has delivered a final jab at MAGA candidate Lauren Boebert, who has been projected to lose her re-election bid.

Boebert, 39, is on the edge of losing her seat in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. On Monday, CNN projected that Democratic candidate Eileen Laubacher had won the spot, with roughly 98 percent of the votes counted, though the win has yet to be confirmed.

Anchor Desi Lydic opened her Thursday night monologue with a shot at Boebert, who has been plagued by various scandals during her political career.

“Much like the security guard at Beetlejuice the Musical, voters are making Lauren Boebert leave her seat,” joked Lydic.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 9: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters following votes in the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on November 9, 2026.

The 'Beetlejuice' scandal shocked MAGA and Boebert supporters.

Anadolu/Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“In the end, she was unable to turn out the base. Or the shaft, for that matter,” she continued. “And that, my friends, was our final Lauren Boebert handjob joke.”

She continued, “Pour out some Jergens for our fallen queen. OK, that was one more Lauren Boebert handjob joke.”

Lauren Boebert
LEND A HAND

Boebert Hits the Panic Button as MAGA Disaster Comes Home

Isabel van Brugen

“I’m finished now... just like the guy sitting next to her in the theater. OK, now I’m really done. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done,” she concluded.

Lydic referenced Boebert’s 2023 scandal in which the congresswoman was kicked out of a Beetlejuice production in Denver for inappropriate conduct. A video caught the MAGA darling vaping in the theater, but also publicly groping her date. The incident was widely condemned, even by fellow Republicans, from Meghan McCain to former Republican-turned-Independent Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman.

Lauren Boebert is a long-time Trump loyalist and helped him get elected. But their closeness may now be over.

Lauren Boebert is a long-time Trump loyalist and helped him get elected.

Instagram

The scandal continues to haunt Boebert. During the lead-up to the midterms, a renewable energy super PAC released brutal ads featuring grainy footage of the incident with a voiceover reading, “She and her companion, explicitly groping each other repeatedly.”

“Costs are skyrocketing in Colorado, and politicians are failing us. If Lauren Boebert can’t be trusted in a room full of kids, then she can’t be trusted in the halls of Congress,” said the narrator.

thomas massie lauren boebert

Boebert has touted conservative values.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Daily Show also couldn’t help but throw in a final potshot toward the end of the segment. As Lydic discussed the failed attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth, the comedian joked, “So yes, in the end, impeachment was so close, but the votes just never came. And that, that was our last Lauren Boebert handjob joke. That’s it.”

The one-time Trump ally has been mercilessly mocked for her pending loss. Meanwhile, she is clinging to hope that she may still have a shot, telling CNN’s Manu Raju, “Why would I concede if the votes aren’t in?”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, U.S., October 11, 2024. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
ANYONE BUT ME

Humiliated MAGA Darling Blames Everyone Except Herself

Harry Thompson

“There’s always a path until there’s not,” she told Raju. “So on Friday, we’ll have hopefully everything counted, all the cured ballots in, and all the military overseas ballots in.”

The embattled candidate switched congressional districts for her re-election bid, leaving behind the 3rd District, which she narrowly won in 2022.

According to the Associated Press and its latest poll, Democratic candidate Laubacher, a retired Navy admiral, holds 48.8 percent of the votes, while Boebert has 47.9 percent.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW